Everything To Know About LIV Golf’s Newest Trading Card Deal With Panini

LIV Golf has joined hands with Panini America to produce trading cards. The company will manufacture both digital and physical cards for the Saudi-backed league. Interestingly, the partnership with the Disruptive League is the first step for the company in the game of golf.

As per reports, the SVP of Global Head of Partnerships of the LIV Golf, Monica Fee, and SVP of Marketing & Athlete Relations of Panini America, Jason Howarth, were the leading individual in the negotiations of the deal. Also, both the digital and physical cards are expected to be available for sale by the end third quarter of this year.

After the first sets of Prizm cards are out, it is expected that a high-end line of cards will be released with the Disruptive League’s souvenirs and players’ autographs. Also, both the league and Panini will partner to host casebreaking and onsite activation of cards in cross-promotions during the live tournaments.

Panini is a well-known company based in Italy that produces trading cards, collectibles, books, and digital media. It is famously known for having partnerships with the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NFL), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), NASCAR, The Collegiate Licensing Company, FIFA, and many other notable sports-based organizations. It will be intriguing to see what heights the Italian company and LIV Golf go to together in the coming days.

When And Where Is the Next LIV Golf Event Scheduled?

The Disruptive League last hosted a tournament at Las Vegas Country Club between February 8 and 10, 2024. It competed with the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open and finished just a day before the NFL’s Super Bowl event. Now, LIV Golf will travel to Saudi Arabia to host the Jeddah Invitational.

The upcoming Saudi-backed league tournament will be played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from March 1. It will be a three-day 54-hole stroke play event which concludes on March 3. Just like all other regular season tournaments, the Jeddah Invitational will have a prize purse of $25 million with $20 million reserved for players and $5 million reserved for the teams.

It was Dustin Johnson who won the LIV Golf Las Vegas and will enter the field of the Jeddah Invitational in hopes of winning his fourth title in the league. Brooks Koepka has won both editions of the Jeddah event played in Saudi Arabia. He will be aspiring to with the tournament at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the third consecutive time.