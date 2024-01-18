Did Nike Lose Another Partnership? Michael Block Spotted Wearing Good Good Shoes After Reported Deal

Michael Block might have moved on from Nike as the professional golfer was spotted wearing shoes from the brand G/Fore in a social media post. Block was last seen wearing Nike at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he finished in the 15th position and played with another Nike ambassador, Rory McIlroy.

Advertisement

Since then, he has not been seen in Nike apparel, apart from the brand’s shoes. In the latest video on Instagram, Block was noticed wearing G/Fore shoes. Reports suggest that he has apparently signed a deal with a big-shot giant that makes $35 million annually.

Michael Block Enters A New Deal After Leaving Nike

NUCLR Golf claimed that Block has entered into a deal with Good Good Golf for clothing. Previously, he signed up with them for content-related stuff. He was also spotted wearing a Good Good hoodie with Tisha Alyn. During this whole time, the one brand that remained with the golfer was TaylorMade. The golfer wears their cap and gloves.

Advertisement

Block will will be playing in The American Express, taking place on US courses. It is to be seen which brand the golfer wears next after Nike. This is not the first golfer Nike has lost this year. Previously, Tiger Woods concluded his 27-year journey, and golfer Jason Day left the brand after 7 years after he signed a deal with Malbon Golf.

Despite Nike losing some big names this year, there are its loyalists to look forward to like Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood, among others. Nike has gone on to assure them that the brand is staying in the sport.

Nike has recently signed up with Guido Migliozzi, and the deal was announced at the Dubai Invitational. The brand has also recently partnered with Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf team, Smash GC. Now, it is time to see which golfer they sign next, or worse, which golfer they end up losing.