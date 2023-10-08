HomeSearch

Exploring the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Distribution and Purse

Manaal Siddiqui
|Published October 08, 2023

Sam Bennett Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

Sam Bennett hits on the 9th fairway during a practice round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023.

Coming back after a three week break, drenched in all the excitement following the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule with the Sanderson Farms Championship, which is its second out of seven fall series events. 65 players are teeing it up at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for an $8.2 million total purse, which is an increase from last year’s $7.9 million purse.

The 27-hole Country Club of Jackson has been hosting the Sanderson Farms Championship since 2013. The facility also includes an additional nine holes, also known as ‘family nine,’ with tees ranging from 1800-3500 yards. How much will the winner be taking home and who is currently defending his title, let’s find out.

Defending Champion, Key Players and More

Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes will be on the green defending his 2022 title, which he won after defeating Austria’s Sepp Straka. Also, fresh out of winning the Ryder Cup with his team, Ludvig Aberg is in the hopes of earning FedEx points to boost his standings for the next season of the PGA Tour. However, Straka, who was also on the winning European Ryder Cup team, has opted out of the tournament.

The top player on the field in terms of rankings is World No. 35 Emiliano Grillo, who comes in strong with his Charles Schwab Challenge victory in May and a T6 finish at the Open Championship. Second to Grillo is Tom Hoge who stands at 50 on the OWGR. His only close call to a victory this year was a T3 finish at The Players Championship in May.

The golfers are currently competing for an $8.2 million total purse of which the winner will be taking home a whopping $1.476 million. Here’s the breakdown of the purse i.e. the prize money distribution.

Prize Money Distribution for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,476,000
2nd$893,800
3rd$565,800
4th$401,800
5th$336,200
6th$297,250
7th$276,750
8th$256,250
9th$239,850
10th$223,450
11th$207,050
12th$190,650
13th$174,250
14th$174,250
15th$149,650
16th$141,450
17th$133,250
18th$125,050
19th$116,850
20th$108,650
21st$100,450
22nd$92,250
23rd$85,690
24th$79,130
25th$72,570
26th$66,010
27th$63,550
28th$61,090
29th$58,630
30th$56,170
31st$53,710
32nd$51,250
33rd$48,790
34th$46,740
35th$44,690
36th$42,640
37th$40,590
38th$38,950
39th$37,310
40th$35,670
41st$34,030
42nd$32,390
43rd$30,750
44th$29,110
45th$27,470
46th$25,830
47th$24,190
48th$22,878
49th$21,730
50th$21,074
51st$20,582
52nd$20,090
53rd$19,762
54th$19,434
55th$19,270
56th$19,106
57th$18,942
58th$18,778
59th$18,614
60th$18,450
61st$18,286
62nd$18,122
63rd$17,958
64th$17,794
65th$17,630

Who is your pick to win this year?

