Exploring the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Distribution and Purse
Manaal Siddiqui
|Published October 08, 2023
Coming back after a three week break, drenched in all the excitement following the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule with the Sanderson Farms Championship, which is its second out of seven fall series events. 65 players are teeing it up at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for an $8.2 million total purse, which is an increase from last year’s $7.9 million purse.
The 27-hole Country Club of Jackson has been hosting the Sanderson Farms Championship since 2013. The facility also includes an additional nine holes, also known as ‘family nine,’ with tees ranging from 1800-3500 yards. How much will the winner be taking home and who is currently defending his title, let’s find out.
Defending Champion, Key Players and More
Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes will be on the green defending his 2022 title, which he won after defeating Austria’s Sepp Straka. Also, fresh out of winning the Ryder Cup with his team, Ludvig Aberg is in the hopes of earning FedEx points to boost his standings for the next season of the PGA Tour. However, Straka, who was also on the winning European Ryder Cup team, has opted out of the tournament.
The top player on the field in terms of rankings is World No. 35 Emiliano Grillo, who comes in strong with his Charles Schwab Challenge victory in May and a T6 finish at the Open Championship. Second to Grillo is Tom Hoge who stands at 50 on the OWGR. His only close call to a victory this year was a T3 finish at The Players Championship in May.
The golfers are currently competing for an $8.2 million total purse of which the winner will be taking home a whopping $1.476 million. Here’s the breakdown of the purse i.e. the prize money distribution.
Prize Money Distribution for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,476,000
|2nd
|$893,800
|3rd
|$565,800
|4th
|$401,800
|5th
|$336,200
|6th
|$297,250
|7th
|$276,750
|8th
|$256,250
|9th
|$239,850
|10th
|$223,450
|11th
|$207,050
|12th
|$190,650
|13th
|$174,250
|14th
|$174,250
|15th
|$149,650
|16th
|$141,450
|17th
|$133,250
|18th
|$125,050
|19th
|$116,850
|20th
|$108,650
|21st
|$100,450
|22nd
|$92,250
|23rd
|$85,690
|24th
|$79,130
|25th
|$72,570
|26th
|$66,010
|27th
|$63,550
|28th
|$61,090
|29th
|$58,630
|30th
|$56,170
|31st
|$53,710
|32nd
|$51,250
|33rd
|$48,790
|34th
|$46,740
|35th
|$44,690
|36th
|$42,640
|37th
|$40,590
|38th
|$38,950
|39th
|$37,310
|40th
|$35,670
|41st
|$34,030
|42nd
|$32,390
|43rd
|$30,750
|44th
|$29,110
|45th
|$27,470
|46th
|$25,830
|47th
|$24,190
|48th
|$22,878
|49th
|$21,730
|50th
|$21,074
|51st
|$20,582
|52nd
|$20,090
|53rd
|$19,762
|54th
|$19,434
|55th
|$19,270
|56th
|$19,106
|57th
|$18,942
|58th
|$18,778
|59th
|$18,614
|60th
|$18,450
|61st
|$18,286
|62nd
|$18,122
|63rd
|$17,958
|64th
|$17,794
|65th
|$17,630
Who is your pick to win this year?
