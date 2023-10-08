Exploring the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Distribution and Purse

Sam Bennett hits on the 9th fairway during a practice round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023.

Coming back after a three week break, drenched in all the excitement following the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule with the Sanderson Farms Championship, which is its second out of seven fall series events. 65 players are teeing it up at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for an $8.2 million total purse, which is an increase from last year’s $7.9 million purse.

The 27-hole Country Club of Jackson has been hosting the Sanderson Farms Championship since 2013. The facility also includes an additional nine holes, also known as ‘family nine,’ with tees ranging from 1800-3500 yards. How much will the winner be taking home and who is currently defending his title, let’s find out.

Defending Champion, Key Players and More

Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes will be on the green defending his 2022 title, which he won after defeating Austria’s Sepp Straka. Also, fresh out of winning the Ryder Cup with his team, Ludvig Aberg is in the hopes of earning FedEx points to boost his standings for the next season of the PGA Tour. However, Straka, who was also on the winning European Ryder Cup team, has opted out of the tournament.

The top player on the field in terms of rankings is World No. 35 Emiliano Grillo, who comes in strong with his Charles Schwab Challenge victory in May and a T6 finish at the Open Championship. Second to Grillo is Tom Hoge who stands at 50 on the OWGR. His only close call to a victory this year was a T3 finish at The Players Championship in May.

The golfers are currently competing for an $8.2 million total purse of which the winner will be taking home a whopping $1.476 million. Here’s the breakdown of the purse i.e. the prize money distribution.

Prize Money Distribution for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $174,250 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074 51st $20,582 52nd $20,090 53rd $19,762 54th $19,434 55th $19,270 56th $19,106 57th $18,942 58th $18,778 59th $18,614 60th $18,450 61st $18,286 62nd $18,122 63rd $17,958 64th $17,794 65th $17,630

