Graeme McDowell Makes a Stellar Comeback, Signs With Smash GC

Graeme McDowell has signed with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC after his Cleeks GC contract was not renewed. Other than Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell’s contract with Martin Kaymer’s team didn’t continue as a result of his 42nd position on the LIV leaderboard landing him in the Open Zone. Wiesberger opted to move back to the DP World Tour while McDowell is off to a fresh start with Smash GC after failing to have top-ten finishes in 13 LIV events. His best finish in the LIV’s inaugural campaign was a mere 12.

The 2010 US Open winner, who was a part of Europe in its Ryder Cup victories, hadn’t been in good form since 2017 and was missing cuts in 50% of the events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. But McDowell still believes that if he gets the right push from the right man, he can go a long way. He talked about the same in an interview.

Graeme McDowell views Brooks Koepka as his inspiration

He went on to state in an interview that he had initiated playing good golf but the only thing he missed out on was an X factor currently. He further added that it will come as he keeps up with Brooks Koepka, who is one of the best players.

“Having a chance to go and chase him every day, I think that’s just what I need in my career. I need that extra motivation, I need that extra little bit of pressure.”

Added to that, he talked about how the pressure of the rankings had taken a toll on him. He also talked about how Ricky Elliot, Brooks’ caddie, had been Graeme’s go-to advocate for his Smash GC chances.

“Being able to have relationships and have respect levels from guys like Brooks was really, really important. I obviously didn’t want to put Ricky in a tough situation with Brooks and kind of be an advocate for me coming to Smash next year”.

He ended the conversation with Cleeks GC, moving on without him. Although it has been upsetting for him, he looks forward to a new start with Smash GC. Cleeks GC has renewed its contract with Richard Bland, who was 20 on the leaderboard. Thus, with Kaymer and Bland occupying two places, there are still two vacancies in the group.