Fans Call Bryson DeChambeau Out For ‘Crafting His Own Narrative’ To Paint The PGA Tour in a Bad Light Compared to LIV Golf

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau has often come out as a spokesperson for the LIV Golf League. Recently, a few clips from his interview with the Good Good Podcast on YouTube went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In one of the clips, he claimed that there was a time on the PGA Tour when he missed 14 cuts in a row.

An X user shared a video clip from the video where DeChambeau was talking about the 14 missed cuts incident. He commented that the golfer had never missed more than eight cuts in a row.

The user later added another comment stating that he does not target Bryson DeChambeau. But he was making a point about how some of the golfers have a habit of crafting “their own narratives”.

The X post received several reactions from the fans. One of them called Bryson DeChambeau a “pathological liar” which in a literal sense meant “not reasonable or sensible”.

Another asked Joseph LaMagna if “dunking” on Bryson DeChambeau was in itself an “enjoyable sport”.

The post is still receiving a lot of engagement. However, let’s take a look at some comments from fans on X:

The episode of Good Good Podcast featuring Bryson DeChambeau has a lot of angles. However, the viral video of him claiming 14 missed cuts in a row was certainly exaggerated. Back during the 2016-17 PGA Tour season, he missed eight cuts in a row, and before that he went on to miss four cuts in a row. Overall that season, he ended up missing the cut line in 16 events.

What Exactly Did Bryson DeChambeau Say About His Streak of Missed Cuts?

In the Good Good Podcast episode, host Garrett Clark asked the LIV golfer why was he saying that he was not able to hit the shot from his driver. He added that he never saw the golfer missing the ball while they played a round of golf.

In the first viral video shared by the X user, DeChambeau stated that back in 2021 he had no idea where his ball was going. He claimed that the ball was going everywhere like a “shotgun coming off the face”.

“It’s ridiculous! It’s ridiculous… I had no idea where the ball was going. I’d tow it, heal it, and it would just go in places. It’s just I… I literally felt like it was a shotgun coming off the face. It was going everywhere,” Bryson DeChambeau said.

Watch the full podcast here:

In the other viral video, DeChambeau recalled a season in which he played around 28 events on the PGA Tour. He added that back then, he missed around 14 cuts in a row and felt like the “littlest human being”.

“So I played… man, how many I played… like 28 events, I missed 14 cuts in a row,” DeChambeau said. “This on the PGA Tour. So next year get on the PGA Tour, make a couple of cuts here and there. Whatever, I miss 14 cuts in a row. Let’s just say, there were times where I felt like the littlest human being in the world and didn’t want to play golf ever again,” DeChambeau added.

Since making his switch to LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau had a change in his stars. He has so far recorded two victories. He has also made a record lowest round of 58. Also, earned closer to $18 million in just two years in the Saudi-backed league.

In the coming 2024 season, DeChambeau hopes to take forward his form in the LIV Golf league. He must hope to win a handful of tournaments and help his team, Crushers GC, to retain their title.