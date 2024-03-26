Phil Mickelson’s Brother Tim Retires As His Caddie

Phil Mickelson has announced that his brother Tim, who had been serving him as a caddie, has decided to retire. The pair had been working together for the last eight years. Interestingly, Mickelson had his brother as his bagman back in 2021 when he recorded his sixth major victory at the PGA Championship. Also, they were together at the 2023 Masters when the golfer finished as one of the two runners-up.

Advertisement

Tim is seven years younger than Phil. Their professional partnership saw them achieve great heights. He had been the bagman of his brother at the WGC-Mexico in 2018 and Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019. Even though the golfer had been struggling with form lately, his brother stood by his side for over two seasons on LIV Golf.

Phil Mickelson Shares A Tribute Post For His Caddie Brother Tim

The 53-year-old American shared a post on Instagram for his brother and longtime caddie, Tim. He stated that having shared many great accomplishments with his brother was “beyond special.” He called himself lucky for having his brother on his side.,

Advertisement

“I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special. I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life.”

Phil Mickelson shared his best wishes for his brother, Tim. He added that he would always cherish the great moments on the golf courses he had made with him.

“So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He’s found his life partner, Maranda, they’ve had their second son, and hopefully, their family will continue to grow. While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course and I look forward to many more special moments off the course too.”

The news of Tim retiring as caddie comes just two weeks before the Masters 2024. It remains to be seen who will be caddy for Phil Mickelson in the first major tournament of the season.