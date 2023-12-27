Bryson DeChambeau Net Worth: How Rich Is the Golfer Following $125 Million LIV Golf Contract?

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the prominent faces of the LIV circuit. He even added a few trophies to his cabinet with his squad of Crushers GC. DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in 2022, signing a deal worth $125 million. Added to that, he revealed that this contract would run for four and a half years. Although he wasn’t vocal about the specifics of the contract, like how much money he received upfront.

According to a report by Forbes, his on-course earnings are around $70 million, and his off-course earnings are around $1 million. But his LIV money of $125 million is not included in this addition. Recently, his team won the championship in Miami, where the team won $14 million, which was distributed among the members. In the same year, he claimed two LIV titles: the LIV Golf Chicago and the LIV Golf Greenbrier. Those events gave him $4 million each. Apart from these, the star golfer is endorsed by several other sponsors. Let’s take a look at that!

Bryson DeChambeau’s Endorsement Deals

Bryson DeChambeau entered into a contract with OneStream Software in 2021. He also endorses their logo on his shirt’s sleeve, clearly noticeable in the events in which he participates. In 2020, he signed a deal with DraftKings, a betting corporation. As a part of his job, he even wears the logo on his hat and teaches how to play golf.

He is even associated with NetJets, a flight company, and actively promotes their brand on social media. The list also includes HD Golf since 2018. There are other sponsors as well, and some have left the queue in the past. He ended his relationship with Cobra in 2022, with the deal estimated to be around $10 million during the signing.

Then, a vital watch sponsor that left his list was Rolex. His first major victory saw him wearing a Rolex.

He also has several investments, like ‘Regency,’ has been developed to create content. It’s a YouTube channel to inspire budding golfers to have a fit life. Then he has an investment in LA Golf. He co-owns the company with Reed Dickens, and the company launches various types of golf equipment. The list also includes ‘A Shoc Energy’ and Proteus Motion.

The golfer is also involved in philanthropic ventures. He has a foundation that started in 2022, which educates the new generation to help provide them with a good academic future. DeChambeau had gained a separate top-tier status with his performance recently. Hence, one can look forward to more sponsors on his list in the coming year.