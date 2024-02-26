Fans Get “Goosebumps” After Watching Netflix’s Full Swing Season Two Trailer

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy reacts to the video screen on the sixth hole during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of the popular PGA Tour docudrama Full Swing. The first episode is slated to be released on the digital streaming platform on March 6, 2024. It will feature more drama and behind the seen of the lifestyle of a professional golfer.

Season one of the docudrama featured the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Ian Poulter who eventually switched to LIV Golf. It created a lot of hypes among sports fans resulting in more people across the world taking an interest in the game of golf.

The main theme of Netflix’s Full Swing season one was based on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf rivalry. It seems that season two has a similar thing that might disrupt the entire golfing fraternity again.

Fans react to the recently released trailer of Netflix’s Full Swing Season Two

As soon as the digital streaming platform posted the trailer on social media, fans jumped into the comment section to share their thoughts about the upcoming season. One of the fans stated that he was awaiting the release of the show and got goosebumps.

Another fan commented that the second season of Netflix’s Full Swing.

A golf enthusiast asked the makers of the show to be better than the last season’s eight episodes.

Another fan questioned the makers on why did they not show any clips of Brooks Koepka in the trailer. He suggested that archive footage of LIV Golfer lifting the PGA Championship should have been used if he was not an actual part of the show.

A fan stated that watching Ryder Cup from the players’ perspective would be awesome

Another golf enthusiast takes a sly dig at the Rory McIlroy’s LIV Golf U-turn. He said that the Northern Irishman would take the talents to the league by the end of the episode.

Fans expected their excitement for Netflix’s Full Swing season two. Here is a look at some top comments from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Netflix’s Full Swing season two trailer saw Rory McIlroy in the opening scene sitting on a chair followed by the PGA Tour breakout star Sahith Theegala in the second scene. Later, the Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was seen heading to a press conference to announce the merger deal with the DP World Tour and PIF. The ending saw scenes from the 2023 Ryder Cup that would surely excite a hardcore golf fan.

The trailer seems to be perfect and is absolutely creating some hype in the entire golfing fraternity. But will it live up to the expectations? For that, we have to wait for March 6, 2024.