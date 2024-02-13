5 Burning Questions That Follow Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Launch

The sales from Tiger Woods‘ brand, Sun Day Red, start on May 1. Hence, there are a few questions that need to be answered. The brand is a collaboration with TaylorMade after Woods left Nike earlier this year. Woods will be seen wearing Sun Day Red apparel at the Riviera Country Club.

The brand manufactures various clothing choices and after the launch, a lot of questions arose.

Will Tiger Woods wear the TW logo?

Woods and Nike built the TW logo, which became a signature print on Woods’ attire but it was later clarified that Woods owned the trademark for the logo. But there has been no news that the logo would be seen on Sun Day Red apparel.

Is Woods going to wear Sun Day Red shoes?

Woods has been wearing FootJoy shoes since he suffered an accident that resulted in reaggravated plantar fasciitis and surgery. The Sun Day Red has to create specially designed shoes for Woods’ wounded feet and it is to see what the brand designs.

Will the brand have ambassadors?

Sun Day Red has gotten the best ambassador, which is Tiger Woods himself. His name and fame will help the brand grow. The brand can also think of signing other TaylorMade brand ambassadors but nothing has been announced yet.

Why is the name of the brand Sun Day Red and not Sunday?

The brand name has a three-word charm and there’s a special power in 3’s, as per sources. Woods stated his reason for choosing the name.

“Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected. Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brands power color – as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect.”

Will there be women’s outfits?

The brand affirmed that in the upcoming days, they’ll launch women’s outfits. Thus, as the brand plans to grow, it is to see how it competes with the existing brands.