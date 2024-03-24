Justin Thomas Drops 60 Spots At The Valspar Championship After Poor Putting Display

Justin Thomas ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard after a poor display of performance in the third round of the Valspar Championship. After producing 38 putts and losing over seven strokes, the golfer currently sits at T65. Thomas was finally resurrecting his prime self in 2024, after having a disappointing 2023 season that didn’t qualify him for the FedEx playoffs.

However, after having 68 and 69 in the first two rounds at the Valspar Championship, the third round was utter blasphemy. The Saturday round ended at 8-over 79, which saw his worst putting ever. This dropped him from a leading position on the leaderboard to the bottom line. Now, let’s take a look at his third round and entire gameplay so far!

Justin Thomas’ Disastrous Gameplay At Copperhead So Far

Thomas began his round with a birdie on the first hole of the front nine, but fans were yet to witness the worst gameplay ever. He made two consecutive bogeys on holes second and third. Then, the par-4 hole seven saw a double bogey, followed by two more consecutive bogeys on holes 8 and 9. Finally, the next nine holes ended with another three bogeys, landing him at 79. The two-time major winner lost 7.034 strokes on Saturday, which was the most devastating round ever on the course.

But this wasn’t his entire gameplay, as the opening round rewarded him with four birdies on holes 2, 8, 9, and 12. His total number of strokes was 33. Then in the second round, although Thomas had a double bogey and two single bogies, it was balanced by the six birdies.

Therefore, if Thomas plays a better third round, he could stay in the top ten and look out for a triumph. His chances for a win seem bleak now, but he can try to get himself in a better position with the Sunday round. As of now, Mackenzie Hughes sits atop the leaderboard. Thus, it is to be seen if Hughes can retain his first position after the Sunday round.