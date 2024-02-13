New Zealand Golfer Matches Tiger Woods’ Record

New Zealand golfer Kazuma Kobori matched an incredible Tiger Woods record recently after winning the Webex Players Series Sydney this Sunday. Interestingly, he became the only third male player to win three tournaments in his first 10 starts as a professional golfer.

The 22-year-old golfer is currently part of the Challenger tier on the PGA Tour of Australasia. On Sunday, he defeated the likes of World No. 52 Brendan Jones and the LPGA Tour pro Jenny Shin to record his third win in his first four starts at the Castle Hill Country Club.

New Zealand golfer Kazuma Kobori entered the final round of the Webex Players Series Sydney as one of the four-way leads. He shot a sensational bogeyless round of 6 under 66 in the final round to finish 24 under par at the tournament. He earned a decent prize money paycheck worth 45,000 Australian dollars.

Who Is Kazuma Kobori? Exploring Everything About The Golfer Who Matched Tiger Woods’ Record

Born on October 25, 2001, in Karuizawa, Japan, his family moved to New Zealand when Kazuma Kobori was merely six years old. He went to Rangiora High School. His elder sister, Momoka Kobori, is also a professional golfer and plays on the Ladies European Tour.

Kobori’s breakthrough amateur victory came in 2017 when he won the Boys Championship of Victoria. Later in 2018, he defended his title and also won the Southland 54 Hole Strokeplay Championship. After winning half a dozen amateur tournaments, he went on to become the Australian Amateur and Western Amateur champion in 2023.

Kazuma Kobori was part of the New Zealand team at the Eisenhower Trophy 2023. He earned the individual medalist becoming only the second Kiwi golfer after Phil Tataurangi.

His first PGA Tour of Australasia title came in 2019 when he won the SEC NZ PGA Championship. But this victory came when he was holding his amateur card. After turning professional in late 2023, he made four starts on the Tour and won three tournaments. This helped him equal Tiger Woods’ record of most victories in his first 10 starts as a professional.

The 22-year-old Kazuma Kobori has a brilliant golfing skillset. With the kind of talent he possesses, it would be long before fans would see him compete and dominate on the PGA Tour and in major tournaments.