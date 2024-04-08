“He Hasn’t Been Tested!” – Sir Nick Faldo Expresses Doubt Over Jon Rahm’s Masters Defense Post His Transition To LIV Golf

The 2024 Masters is just days away from getting started. Now, the six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo has expressed his thoughts on Jon Rahm defending his title at Augusta National this week. He feels that the Spaniard has decreased his chances to record his second consecutive victory by joining the LIV Golf.

Ever since the inception of the Saudi-backed league, Faldo has been quite critical of its structure and format. Now, that it has two of the reigning major champions, the six-time major champion feels that they are underprepared to defend the titles.

While speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Sir Nick Faldo recalled Jon Rahm commenting on the Players Championship. He added that the Spaniard must have missed playing at Riviera this year. Also, the six-time major champion thinks that Rahm has not been tested before his title defense at Augusta National.

“I know that he made comments about watching Riviera and thought he wished he was there,” Faldo said, “I thought The Players was good, that was exciting and I bet he wished he was in there. He has been playing resort courses in his shorts for the last couple of months and hasn’t really been tested yet.”

Sir Nick Faldo did praise Jon Rahm as one of the top guys in the present era of golf. However, he feels that to defend his Masters title at Augusta National, he will have to put in more effort than ever.

“He’s a hell of a player, but he’s going to have to make a little bit more effort to step it up and get the right intensity. Whether coming to defend you can do it, or whether he’s just not quite sharp enough because he hasn’t tested himself quite as much, we’ll have to wait and see,” Faldo added by saying, “I wish him all the best but I hope the club stays at three!”

How Many Times Has Sir Nick Faldo Won The Masters Title In His Career?

The legendary Englishman is considered one of the most talented golfers of his time. He has recorded nine victories on the PGA Tour and 30 on the European Tour. His professional victories also include six major titles. Interestingly, three out of six are the prestigious Masters titles.

Sir Nick Faldo’s first green jacket win came back in 1989. He was ranked in the top five in the first three rounds at Augusta National. But his game peaked in the final round when he shot a blistering 65 to tie on the top spot Scott Hoch. Later on, he defeated the American golfer to win his first Masters and second major title.

In the very next year in 1990, Faldo became the second player after Jack Nicklaus to defend the title at Augusta National. He defeated Raymond Floyd in a playoff to win his third major and second Masters title of his career.

After a six-year time, Sir Nick Faldo won his third Masters title. This was his sixth and last major title victory. Also, it is also considered the Englishman’s most electrifying major performance. Despite being six-shot deficit to Greg Norman after 54 holes, he shot a sensational round of 67 to wear the green jacket for the third time in his career.

Just like all the Masters champions, the six-time major champion Faldo will be present at Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner on Tuesday, April 9. It will be interesting to see if he attends the event at Augusta National as well or not.