“I Just See A Fact”: Team Arman Tsarukyan Acknowledges Current Limitations Against Islam Makhachev

How many UFC fighters would give an arm and a leg to fight Islam Makhachev for the UFC light heavyweight title tomorrow? And how many of them do you think would win that fight? Zero is a good guess. This is exactly why Arman Tsarukyan didn’t approve UFC’s offer for a fight against Islam Makhachev.

While the young Armenian is doing all the talking to get himself a title shot and be the next in line after Poirier, his coach doesn’t believe he has the skillset yet to take on the Dagestani wrestler. Not yet, at least

In an exclusive to Yuka MMA, Sergei Maksimovich, Tsarukyan’s coach revealed the harsh reality of limitations against someone like Islam Makhachev.

“I dont agree with him. He makes noise to promote this fight but I believe he doesn’t need this fight at all. Having watched Arman vs Oliviera and Oliveira vs Makhachev, I believe that Arman doesn’t need to fight with Makhachev. Now he needs to train inorder to not just fight with Makhachev but inorder to win against Makhachev.”

Comparing his protege’s fight and Makhachev‘s fight against the former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, Maksimovich believes that Makhachev is operating on a higher level right now and Tsarukyan just isn’t there yet. Now, that might rub his team the wrong way, but he clarifies that he was not denouncing his fighter’s skill but just stating a fact.

“I just see a fact.”

Islam Makhachev is a level above everybody else

He’s not wrong when he says Makhachev has better skills right now. If one compares Oliveira vs Tsarukyan and Oliveira vs Makhachev, things are evident. All it took for the Dagestani was two rounds to finish the Brazilian while Tsarukyan went all three rounds only to leave the decision to the judges.

Makhachev showed absolutely no fear of the Brazilian’s guard, he knocked down Oliveira and went in straight for the kill. To the astonishment of millions, Makhachev submitted the BJJ expert with an arm triangle 3 minutes into the second round. As for the 27-year-old Armenian, the fight was touch and go.

As a matter of fact, Oliveira had a few opportunities to finish him as well. Had it been Makhachev, the fight wouldn’t have gone that long. In fact, the young gun was caught multiple times in the Da Bronx’s signature guillotine hold.

So, yes, his coach is right. Tsarukyan needs time to prepare for the juggernaut that is Makhachev.