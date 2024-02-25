Here Are The 2024 Mexico Open Round 4 Tee Times

Jake Knapp tees off at the 10th hole at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open PGA Korn Ferry Tour at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to enter its final round of play at Vidanta Vallarta. Jake Knapp is the solo lead after the end of the 54-hole and has a four-stroke lead over solo second-ranked Sami Valimaki. Both of them are paired together on Sunday and will kick off their play at 01:40 pm EST.

The first golfer to start the play at the ongoing PGA Tour event is 65th-ranked M.J. Daffue. He is not paired with any other golfer and will tee off at 08:24 am EST. Both the tied third players on the leaderboard, Henrik Norlander and Ben Silverman, will be the playing partners on Sunday and will start at 01:30 pm EST.

Take a look at the 2024 Mexico Open tee time and pairings for the final round on Sunday:

Time Player 1 Player 2 08:24 M.J. Daffue 08:29 Nicolai Højgaard Ryo Hisatsune 08:38 Austin Smotherman Harry Hall 08:47 Padraig Harrington James Hahn 08:56 Erik Barnes Trace Crowe 09:05 Ryan Moore Dylan Wu 09:14 Nico Echavarria Rafael Campos 09:23 Austin Eckroat Victor Perez 09:32 Troy Merritt Carl Yuan 09:41 Santiago De la Fuente (a) Jhonattan Vegas 09:50 Cristobal Del Solar Hayden Springer 10:00 Garrick Higgo Ryan McCormick 10:10 Mark Hubbard Lanto Griffin 10:20 Kevin Dougherty Jimmy Stanger 10:30 Robby Shelton Thorbjørn Olesen 10:40 Aaron Baddeley Ryan Palmer 10:50 Aaron Rai Chandler Phillips 11:00 Greyson Sigg Wilson Furr 11:10 Chad Ramey Parker Coody 11:25 Maverick McNealy Stuart Macdonald 11:35 Carson Young Martin Trainer 11:45 Stephan Jaeger Chesson Hadley 11:55 Tony Finau C.T. Pan 12:05 Doug Ghim Alvaro Ortiz 12:15 Patrick Rodgers Cameron Champ 12:25 Jorge Campillo Brandon Wu 12:35 Keith Mitchell Davis Thompson 12:45 Andrew Novak Emiliano Grillo 13:00 Joseph Bramlett Matt Wallace 13:10 Erik van Rooyen Justin Lower 13:20 Robert MacIntyre Chan Kim 13:30 Henrik Norlander Ben Silverman 13:40 Sami Valimaki Jake Knapp

The 18-hole leader of the 2024 Mexico Open, Erik van Rooyen, slipped to T6 rank on the leaderboard after the end of the third round. He is paired with Justin Lower and will tee up at 01:10 pm EST. Another notable star in the field at Vidanta Vallarta is Robert MacIntyre. He is ranked tied for sixth and will play alongside Chan Kim in the final round of the ongoing PGA Tour event.

How Much Will The Winner Of 2024 Mexico Open Get From Its $8.1 Million?

The ongoing PGA Tour event has a decent prize money purse of $8.1 million and the winner of the event will receive a $1.458 million paycheck. Apart from that, he will also get 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 points on OWGR. Also, if a player finishes on solo second rank, he will earn $882,900 in prize money.

Other perks of winning the 2024 Mexico Open are two-year exemptions on the Tour. Also, the winner gets invited into the Player Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship. He will also be eligible to play at all the other remaining signature events of this season.

Jake Knapp is leading the table by a huge four-stroke margin. As of now, he is the favorite to win the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta. However, after considering the prospects of the Genesis Invitational last week where Hideki Matsuyama recorded a historic win, anything can happen on Sunday. To know that, we have to wait and watch the ongoing PGA Tour event.