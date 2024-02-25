Here Are The 2024 Mexico Open Round 4 Tee Times
Kunal Singh
|Published
The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to enter its final round of play at Vidanta Vallarta. Jake Knapp is the solo lead after the end of the 54-hole and has a four-stroke lead over solo second-ranked Sami Valimaki. Both of them are paired together on Sunday and will kick off their play at 01:40 pm EST.
The first golfer to start the play at the ongoing PGA Tour event is 65th-ranked M.J. Daffue. He is not paired with any other golfer and will tee off at 08:24 am EST. Both the tied third players on the leaderboard, Henrik Norlander and Ben Silverman, will be the playing partners on Sunday and will start at 01:30 pm EST.
Take a look at the 2024 Mexico Open tee time and pairings for the final round on Sunday:
|Time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|08:24
|M.J. Daffue
|08:29
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Ryo Hisatsune
|08:38
|Austin Smotherman
|Harry Hall
|08:47
|Padraig Harrington
|James Hahn
|08:56
|Erik Barnes
|Trace Crowe
|09:05
|Ryan Moore
|Dylan Wu
|09:14
|Nico Echavarria
|Rafael Campos
|09:23
|Austin Eckroat
|Victor Perez
|09:32
|Troy Merritt
|Carl Yuan
|09:41
|Santiago De la Fuente (a)
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|09:50
|Cristobal Del Solar
|
Hayden Springer
|10:00
|Garrick Higgo
|
Ryan McCormick
|10:10
|Mark Hubbard
|Lanto Griffin
|10:20
|Kevin Dougherty
|Jimmy Stanger
|10:30
|Robby Shelton
|
Thorbjørn Olesen
|10:40
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ryan Palmer
|10:50
|Aaron Rai
|
Chandler Phillips
|11:00
|Greyson Sigg
|Wilson Furr
|11:10
|Chad Ramey
|Parker Coody
|11:25
|Maverick McNealy
|
Stuart Macdonald
|11:35
|Carson Young
|Martin Trainer
|11:45
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chesson Hadley
|11:55
|Tony Finau
|C.T. Pan
|12:05
|Doug Ghim
|Alvaro Ortiz
|12:15
|Patrick Rodgers
|
Cameron Champ
|12:25
|Jorge Campillo
|Brandon Wu
|12:35
|Keith Mitchell
|
Davis Thompson
|12:45
|Andrew Novak
|Emiliano Grillo
|13:00
|Joseph Bramlett
|Matt Wallace
|13:10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Justin Lower
|13:20
|Robert MacIntyre
|Chan Kim
|13:30
|Henrik Norlander
|Ben Silverman
|13:40
|Sami Valimaki
|Jake Knapp
The 18-hole leader of the 2024 Mexico Open, Erik van Rooyen, slipped to T6 rank on the leaderboard after the end of the third round. He is paired with Justin Lower and will tee up at 01:10 pm EST. Another notable star in the field at Vidanta Vallarta is Robert MacIntyre. He is ranked tied for sixth and will play alongside Chan Kim in the final round of the ongoing PGA Tour event.
How Much Will The Winner Of 2024 Mexico Open Get From Its $8.1 Million?
The ongoing PGA Tour event has a decent prize money purse of $8.1 million and the winner of the event will receive a $1.458 million paycheck. Apart from that, he will also get 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 points on OWGR. Also, if a player finishes on solo second rank, he will earn $882,900 in prize money.
Other perks of winning the 2024 Mexico Open are two-year exemptions on the Tour. Also, the winner gets invited into the Player Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship. He will also be eligible to play at all the other remaining signature events of this season.
Jake Knapp is leading the table by a huge four-stroke margin. As of now, he is the favorite to win the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta. However, after considering the prospects of the Genesis Invitational last week where Hideki Matsuyama recorded a historic win, anything can happen on Sunday. To know that, we have to wait and watch the ongoing PGA Tour event.
