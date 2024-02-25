HomeSearch

Here Are The 2024 Mexico Open Round 4 Tee Times

The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to enter its final round of play at Vidanta Vallarta. Jake Knapp is the solo lead after the end of the 54-hole and has a four-stroke lead over solo second-ranked Sami Valimaki. Both of them are paired together on Sunday and will kick off their play at 01:40 pm EST.

The first golfer to start the play at the ongoing PGA Tour event is 65th-ranked M.J. Daffue. He is not paired with any other golfer and will tee off at 08:24 am EST. Both the tied third players on the leaderboard, Henrik Norlander and Ben Silverman, will be the playing partners on Sunday and will start at 01:30 pm EST.

Take a look at the 2024 Mexico Open tee time and pairings for the final round on Sunday:

TimePlayer 1Player 2
08:24M.J. Daffue
08:29Nicolai HøjgaardRyo Hisatsune
08:38Austin SmothermanHarry Hall
08:47Padraig HarringtonJames Hahn
08:56Erik BarnesTrace Crowe
09:05Ryan MooreDylan Wu
09:14Nico EchavarriaRafael Campos
09:23Austin EckroatVictor Perez
09:32Troy MerrittCarl Yuan
09:41Santiago De la Fuente (a)
Jhonattan Vegas
09:50Cristobal Del Solar
Hayden Springer
10:00Garrick Higgo
Ryan McCormick
10:10Mark HubbardLanto Griffin
10:20Kevin DoughertyJimmy Stanger
10:30Robby Shelton
Thorbjørn Olesen
10:40Aaron BaddeleyRyan Palmer
10:50Aaron Rai
Chandler Phillips
11:00Greyson SiggWilson Furr
11:10Chad RameyParker Coody
11:25Maverick McNealy
Stuart Macdonald
11:35Carson YoungMartin Trainer
11:45Stephan JaegerChesson Hadley
11:55Tony FinauC.T. Pan
12:05Doug GhimAlvaro Ortiz
12:15Patrick Rodgers
Cameron Champ
12:25Jorge CampilloBrandon Wu
12:35Keith Mitchell
Davis Thompson
12:45Andrew NovakEmiliano Grillo
13:00Joseph BramlettMatt Wallace
13:10Erik van RooyenJustin Lower
13:20Robert MacIntyreChan Kim
13:30Henrik NorlanderBen Silverman
13:40Sami ValimakiJake Knapp

The 18-hole leader of the 2024 Mexico Open, Erik van Rooyen, slipped to T6 rank on the leaderboard after the end of the third round. He is paired with Justin Lower and will tee up at 01:10 pm EST. Another notable star in the field at Vidanta Vallarta is Robert MacIntyre. He is ranked tied for sixth and will play alongside Chan Kim in the final round of the ongoing PGA Tour event.

How Much Will The Winner Of 2024 Mexico Open Get From Its $8.1 Million?

The ongoing PGA Tour event has a decent prize money purse of $8.1 million and the winner of the event will receive a $1.458 million paycheck. Apart from that, he will also get 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 points on OWGR. Also, if a player finishes on solo second rank, he will earn $882,900 in prize money.

Other perks of winning the 2024 Mexico Open are two-year exemptions on the Tour. Also, the winner gets invited into the Player Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship. He will also be eligible to play at all the other remaining signature events of this season.

Jake Knapp is leading the table by a huge four-stroke margin. As of now, he is the favorite to win the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta. However, after considering the prospects of the Genesis Invitational last week where Hideki Matsuyama recorded a historic win, anything can happen on Sunday. To know that, we have to wait and watch the ongoing PGA Tour event.

