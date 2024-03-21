Here’s How LPGA Tour’s Latest Tournament’s Host, Seri Pak, Revolutionized Golf Forever

Seri Pak’s re-entry to golf is the biggest thing that will happen this week on the LPGA Tour. She will not be present as a competitor but as a tournament host of a newly rebranded Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. The tournament kicks off on March 21 at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.

During her time on the American golf circuit, Seri was known as one of the few players to revolutionize the game of golf for women. When she won the LPGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open in 1998, she already helped South Korea get a global status in the game.

Seri Pak won 25 titles on the LPGA Tour including five major title victories. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007. Although she was not the first female player to record a victory on Tour from South Korea, she was definitely the biggest force during her career. Now, she joins Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West to become the third LPGA star to host a tournament in the United States.

Here’s how Seri Pak’s role as the newest LPGA tournament host revolutionized the game forever:

Changing Golf’s Face In South Korea

As per Korea Golf Association, back when Seri played her rookie season on the LPGA Tour in 1998, around 350,000 women played golf in South Korea. The numbers have gone up to 1.3 million in 2020. Also, the number of golf courses in the country has almost doubled in the last 25 years.

She is helping the game of golf grow in her homeland through her foundation. Her legacy as one of the most successful players on the leading women’s golf circuit, has inspired many young girls to take up the sport.

Influence On The LPGA Tour

A contrasting difference in the numbers of female players from Asia on the American golf circuit is quite evident. Back in 1998, when Seri Pak made her debut, only six players from the continent played on the Tour. Now, around 30 percent of the Tour comprises Asian golfers. A total of 49 female golfers from South Korea have recorded 220 titles collectively to date.

Influence On Profits

Fifteen years back, the United States economy hit a hard toll. However, the LPGA Tour managed to sail the curvy waves through Asian events and the television rights coming from the continent. As per the Asian Golf Industry Federation, the game of golf from South Korea generated around $14.7 billion in 2019. Also, the Tour reported that its revenues had gone up around 50 percent since 2019 through International media rights and around 150 percent in the last 10 years.

LPGA Tour Has Gone Global

When Seri Pak made her debut, only one tournament, the Japan Classic, was played in Asia. Presently, a total of seven Tour events are being hosted in the continent. They collectively have a prize purse of $15 million. These tournaments are part of two Asian swings that happen during the spring and the fall.

Seri has also been the biggest spokesperson for work-life balance. She has passed on to the younger generation the importance of a balanced life through her own experiences. Her contribution to the game is immense and now joining the LPGA Tour as a tournament host is absolutely a great thing for her legacy.