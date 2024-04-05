Notay Begay III Raises Concerns Over Tiger Woods’ Ability To Complete 72 Holes At 2024 Masters, Despite Being On Player List

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is enlisted on the Masters Tournament list, which will take place this month. But his long-time friend Notah Begay III is concerned about whether the golf legend will be able to complete 72 holes over four days, according to a report.

“He can play the golf. We always knew the question was going to be: ‘Can he walk the 72 (holes)?’ That’s still up in the air.”

In a conference call on Wednesday, he said,

“He’s trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work within given the constraints that he’s presented with. And he’s got some constraints.”

By constraints, Woods’ friend meant the physical hindrances Tiger had to go through.

“He’s got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have”, continued Woods’ friend, focusing on the present health issues Woods is going through. Begay believes that Woods will try his best efforts to recover but to what extent? His constant health issues have impeded his gameplay and made him unable to keep his promise of playing a tournament a month for the 2024 season.

How Tiger Woods’ Health Struggles Have Affected His Golf Skills

Tiger Woods suffered a devastating accident in 2021 and following that, he has undegone several surgeries that have affected his game. Reflecting on the dire moment, his daughter, Sam Alexis, stated that they gave up on Woods’ survival entirely after his accident. Following that, he took a hiatus from golf and came back on course competitively in 2022 at the Masters Tournament. He made the cut and finished 47th.

Then, in 2023, Woods again faced a serious health issue during the Masters tournament and the reaggravated plantar fasciitis resulted in him withdrawing from the tournament. After that, he had an ankle fuse operation and took time away from the course for rehabilitation. Last year, he returned to the Hero World Challenge and did perfectly alright health-wise until the PNC Championship.

This year, when Woods returned competitively at the Genesis Invitational, he had to withdraw due to flu-like symptoms. Quite relevantly, given the circumstances, Begay III is pessimistic. Still, Woods, has arrived at Augusta for an early scouting trip, and is willing to put in his best efforts. Now, it’s to see whether Woods can complete the 72 holes successfully or not.