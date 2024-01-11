How Do Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy’s Private Jets Compare To The Most Expensive Ones Owned By The Likes Of Donald Trump & Kim Kardashian?

Golf is conceived to be an elite sport that offers lucrative money to golfers. As a result, these golfers tend to possess huge wealth and invest that in buying private jets for comfort. On the list of top golfers who have bagged plenty from the sport stand Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who now own their private planes.

Let’s see how their aircrafts compare to the likes of those owned by Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian.

Do the PGA Tour Golfers’ Private Jets Stand Before Donald Trump And Kim Kardashian?

Golf legend Tiger Woods owns a pricey private jet that costs around $53 million. His Gulfstream 550 can carry 19 passengers and fly 8,000 miles. After having a splendid career, the Hall of Famer deserves a jet that replicates his milestones. Next in line is Rory McIlroy, who owns a private jet worth $30 million. His Bombardier 605 enables him to fly from one course to another swiftly. This jet has a speed of Mach 0.885 and a range of 3910 miles. McIlroy has also taken responsibility for carbon emissions coming from his jet in the past. He had his wake-up moment in 2021.

“I flew back home privately. It was just me on the plane and I just got this massive sense of guilt come over me, just because this can’t be good and all that sort of stuff.” He pays $150,000 per carbon footprint.

Now, let’s compare these jets with the ones owned by Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump. The fifth-most expensive private jet is owned by Kim Kardashian. She flies in a Gulfstream G650ER, which is an extended version of the former model. The speed of the jet is Mach 0.925, which covers a range of 7500 nautical miles. The amount she paid to buy it was $150 million and it’s called Kim Air. The set-up consists of a bedroom, bathroom, a theatre, and a bar. Moreover, one can use a satellite phone sitting inside the jet with high-speed internet.

Right after that comes the jet owned by Donald Trump. He owns a Boeing 757 and bought it in 2011 for $100 million. This jet’s name is Trump Force One and it is used for presidential campaigns. The interior of the jet includes cream-covered seats, a bedroom, a dining room, a bathroom with a golf-plated sink, 24-carat gold fixings, a workplace, and a gallery. It also has a satellite phone and high-speed internet, and a meeting room for discussions.

Thus, it is quite evident that the jets owned by Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump outstand those owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy!