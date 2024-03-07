Here’s How The Cut Rule Would Work At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar 17, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; A sign welcomes patrons at the entrance to the course during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth PGA Tour signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is already underway. Fans now wonder if there is a cutline in the limited field of the 69 players. Well, yes! there will be a one-and-only cut after the 36 holes, that is, after the end of Friday’s play. Only the players finishing in the top 50 (including ties) on the leaderboard will be allowed to proceed for the weekend’s play.

Advertisement

So, a maximum of 19 golfers can miss out on entering the final two rounds of the big-budget event. The cutline will be set on 10 strokes trailing from the 36-hole leader. However, the number of golfers entering the weekend’s play at Bay Hill can differ if the number of ties is more.

Interestingly, out of the eight signature events this season, only five of them are cut free and allow the entire field to play the final two rounds. Only the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Tiger Woods hosted-Genesis Invitational, and Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament have a standard 36-hole cut.

Advertisement

How Much Will The Winner Of Arnold Palmer Invitational Earn From The $20 Million Prize Purse?

The winner of the fourth PGA Tour signature event of the 2024 season will earn a prize money paycheck worth $4 million. Interestingly, the winner’s share in the entire prize pool is 18 percent as per the Tour’s prize money distribution.

Apart from the huge prize money paycheck, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will also earn valuable 700 FedEx Cup points. He will also receive 68 Official World Golf Ranking points for winning the title at Bay Hills this Sunday.

That is not all, the winner of the signature event also enjoys the benefits of a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. He will also receive direct invites to two of the majors in 2024, the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. Also, he will be invited to play The Players Championship in 2024 and The Sentry in 2025.

It will be very interesting to see who lifts the Arnold Plamer Invitational trophy on Sunday, March 10. Moreover, the PGA Tour is also in desperate need to see a star golfer to win the title this week after seeing a fray of underdog winners in the 2024 season.