How Fiercely Competitive Is Scottie Scheffler? His Former Coach Reveals It All

January 5, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the third hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While the fans might think that they already know Scottie Scheffler and his mild-mannered self, there’s a fierce Scottie that hides underneath. Finally, his former college coach, John Fields, revealed it all on a podcast.

The story is about two college golfers who were zealous in their young days. The characters are World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, and Beau Hossler. Even so, the competitive fire was at its peak when both almost got into a fight. Then began the story as described by Fields.

How Did Scottie Scheffler And Beau Hossler Almost Get Into A Fight?

John Fields started his story with Scheffler’s unwillingness to lose a match and not settle for second place. Then, he began talking about how Scheffler and Hossler were Texas teammates.

Fields added a glimpse of what happened that day.

“They both hit their shots on a par-5 off the tee, and I’m walking with Beau…He walks by this golf ball and he looks at it, and for whatever reason he thinks that he’s outdriven Scottie by 15 yards…Beau looks at the golf ball, [keeps walking] and Scottie hits his shot…Beau’s turn now. He looks down and goes, ‘This is not my ball.’ “

Thus, the fight began when Beau hit the wrong ball. John continued,

“Scheffler got so mad when he figured out that he hit the wrong ball, he ran up to the green 260 yards on a dead sprint, picked up the ball, ran back, threw it at Beau’s feet. Beau goes ahead and hits the right shot. Scottie has lost the hole now. He just lost a hole, but it’s killing him.”

Fields understood how much that hole meant to Scottie and he asked Beau to apologise for it. Initially, Hossler denied it, but in the end, he came to terms with Scottie by saying sorry. Fields sees these two guys as warriors, even to date, and laughs while recollecting the story.