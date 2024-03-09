Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour Should Be More ‘Cutthroat’ And Competitive With Lesser Playing Spots Made Available

Rory McIlroy has voiced his thoughts on making the PGA Tour more competitive with fewer players in a tournament field. He is currently playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the fourth signature event of the 2024 season. The 34-year-old is placed T30 on the leaderboard after the end of the second round.

Advertisement

In the post-round interview on Friday, the Northern Irishman was asked about his take on the 69-player field at Bay Hills. He said that he was in favor of making the Tour ‘more cutthroat’. The four-time major champion said,

“I’m all for making it more cutthroat, more competitive.” McIlroy added by saying, “Probably won’t be very popular for saying this, but I’m all for less players and less tour cards, and the best of the best.”

Advertisement

Since the inception of the LIV Golf League, the PGA Tour has tried its best to lure its membership with flagship tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While five of the signature events opted to have a no-cut policy, three of them preferred to have a single cut after the end of 36 holes.

Rory McIlroy Has No Issues With Three PGA Tour Signature Events Including Arnold Palmer Invitational Having A Cut

Only three of the PGA Tour signature events, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Memorial Tournament, have a cut rule imposed. During the same interview, McIlroy was asked if these events should not have a cut policy as well. He added,

“I was indifferent,” Rory McIlroy continued, “When all these signature events were thought of, we were thinking no cut, but if it’s important enough—or if it’s that important to Tiger and Jack, and if Arnold were alive-if it was important enough for him, then it’s their tournament, at the end of the day, and they can do whatever they want.”

Rory McIlroy is certainly right in his views. After all, the tournament’s host prefers to have a cutline, so be it. But it is quite surprising that a PGA Tour spokesperson like McIlroy has made a sudden U-turn and softened his stance on LIV Golf and now on the no-cut policy. Now, it is to be seen what more adds up in this interesting golf development.