“It’s A Bit Frustrating” – Bryson DeChambeau On LIV Golfers Not Getting Ranking Points On OWGR

Bryson DeChambeau has recently opened up regarding LIV Golf’s exclusion from not the Official World Golf Ranking. The Saudi-backed league has entered its third year and yet their plea to receive points for players has constantly been rejected by the OWGR board. It is quite surprising for the players that despite the league’s efforts and all the adjustments, everything goes in vain.

The 30-year-old American was recently on the Fairway to Heaven podcast on YouTube. There the two-time LIV Champ expressed his frustration regarding constant rejection from the Official World Golf Ranking board. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what Mr. 58 said.

Bryson DeChambeau Questions OWGR On Why LIV Golf’s Plea To Receive World Rankings Points Are Being Rejected

While speaking on the podcast, the former US Open Champion stated that the disruptive league has fulfilled all the “certain requirements” to receive ranking points from the Official World Golf Ranking. However, despite two years of existence, their pleas are being overlooked.

“They said ‘you need certain requirements’, we have fulfilled all those requirements, despite what everybody thinks. If you go look at their handbook, we have fulfilled every single criteria. It’s been over 2 years now. What’s going on guys?”

Bryson DeChambeau expressed his frustration but said that they could not do anything about it. He said that if the LIV Golf players “showcase” their talents at the major championships, nobody would be able to keep them out.

“It’s a bit frustrating, but nothing we can do at this moment. If we showcase ourselves in the major championships there’s no way they can keep us out. We just got to play well in the majors and once we do, they have no choice.”



Back in December 2023, LIV Golf’s latest application to receive points from the Official World Golf Ranking was rejected by the board. They reasoned the league’s unorthodox 54-hole format and the limited player field behind rejecting their plea. As per OWGR President, Peter Dawson, felt that it was not “fair and equitable” to grant points to the players of the Saudi-backed league.

Recently, Bryson DeChambeau’s fellow LIV mate, Joaquin Niemann, was invited to play at the Masters 2024. Does it mean, over time, just like Augusta National, the OWGR board might also consider the Saudi-backed league’s existence? For that, all we can do is wait patiently.