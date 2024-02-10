This Is How Much A 16th Hole Tee Box Ticket For The WM Phoenix Open Costs

The WM Phoenix Open has a very different ambiance compared to any other PGA Tour event. The four-day golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale is nothing less than a festival full of loud music and snacking. Fans can get entry to the stadium through a mere $100 general admission ticket. By paying this small amount, a fan can walk all across the stadium, but, what they want to experience is the famous 16th hole environment.

Advertisement

Only 3,750 admission seats are available on the first come first serve basis at the 16th hole. So, a lot of rush is seen at the arena to secure a seat to witness golf’s most exciting stadium hole. Fans can also buy a Skyhouse suite seat costing $3,000 to enjoy an even more luxurious view of the tournament.

However, the best viewer’s experience ticket costs a fortune. The famous 16th-hole tee box tickets cost around a whopping $24,000. It gives the audience a never-before mind-blowing view of the best golfers playing in the WM Phoenix Open from a few yards distance.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GabbyHerzig/status/1756012779008668075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, there are only 40 tee box seats available at the TPC Scottsdale. So, a fan has to do a pre-booking to get a ticket. Also, with the kind of price tag it has, only a few huge pockets could buy these luxurious once-in-lifetime experience 16th-hole tee box tickets.

Why Is WM Phoenix Open So Popular?

The popular PGA Tour event is probably one of the most awaited golf tournaments of the year. This is certainly because it is held in the same week as the Super Bowl. Also, the famous stadium hole, the 16th hole is one of the most intriguing places at TPC Scottsdale from the viewers’ perspective.

As reports suggest, the five-day WM Phoenix Open tournament garners close to half a million fans in attendance at the TPC Scottsdale. This makes it one of the best-attended golf tournaments across the globe.

In February 2016, a total of 201,003 fans attended the tournament on Saturday making it a record for the PGA Tour and the tournament. This year, the total attendance at TPC Scottsdale touched 618,365 making it the best-attended Tour event ever.

Advertisement

The famous 16th hole is the most awaited moment of the WM Phoenix Open. Since it is one of the easiest holes to shoot an eagle or birdie, fans often tend to boo or cheer according to the golfer’s gameplay. Tiger Woods in 1997, Jarrod Lyle in 2011, and Sam Ryder in 2022 have sunk sensational aces at the 16th hole causing a huge eruption of cheers across the TPC Scottsdale.

With a party-like atmosphere at the venue, there is no doubt why the WM Phoenix Open is called the best-attended golf tournament across the globe. It is often said that if anyone wants to watch golf for the first time, it must surely be at TPC Scottsdale.