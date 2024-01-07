‘Karma For Being So Cocky & Thinking He Was the Next Tiger Woods’: Fans & Kevin Kisner Have Fun at the Expense of Jordan Spieth

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth addresses the media in a press conference prior to a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth had been contemplating over a 3-footer shot more than he gave a thought to a 25-footer. The recent player director is currently playing at the Kapalua Plantation Course. His score after the second round at Sentry was 67. Going into the third round, Spieth’s hesitation on the 15th hole to make a simple putt made him nervous. His short-game skills became questionable then.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1743786008515142011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Seeing the situation of Spieth, Kevin Kisner gave him a sound advice:

“It’s 3 feet Jordan, just knock it in bud.”

Even after that, he missed his first attempt to make a birdie and ended up with an even par on that hole. As the sight came to the attention of fans, they took a jab at the golfer.

Fans React in a Pun-Intended Manner at the Expense of Jordan Spieth’s Disappointment

Jordan Spieth struggled with his short game on Saturday. But he pulled his score to 67 at the end. While he managed an average score, his struggle on the 15th hole became laughable, for which fans began mocking the golfer.

A fan called it karma because Spieth’s recent form made it look like he will become the next Tiger Woods.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/REDEMPTION_GOLF/status/1743858810962448866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan was seen enjoying Kisner’s commentary while Spieth struggled at the course.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/QuadSquad128/status/1743819587961962723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A follower made a bold claim that Spieth will never win a major again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MusialFan73/status/1743792644923260971?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amid Spieth’s troublesome situation, a fan expects Kisner to stay on commentary to keep the audience entertained.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JTeeSwagg/status/1743789914188083701?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another enthusiast spotted who is appreciating Kisner for his commentary over Spieth, who is playing at Sentry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndersHaukoos/status/1743840719561732599?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan supports Jordan Spieth and states that he is an amazing golfer when it comes to other shots.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Steelheadache/status/1743871498555888026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A golf enthusiast asks a question regarding whether Spieth shouted at his caddie after the round.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Reeee80497554/status/1743799626405441830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jordan Spieth needs to work on his short game for future tournaments and seeing the reaction of fans to Kisner, who is now representing NBC at Sentry, it seems that Kisner has become the highlight of the event, even though he’s not playing.