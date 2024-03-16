Reputation In Golf A Fickle Thing: How Rory McIlroy’s Drop Controversy Could’ve Been Avoided

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Jordan Spieth after finishing on the day on on the ninth hole during the first round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Rory McIlroy’s fate in the opening round of The Players Championship was pretty sad for the game of golf. Although he shot a round of seven under par, the unpleasantry that happened at TPC Sawgrass could affect the PGA Tour. After all, the Northern Irishman has emerged as the face of the Tour ever since the inception of LIV Golf. On Thursday, the scenes were cold as the four-time major champion was embroiled in a rules controversy. But it was something that could have well been avoided.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old started his play on the 10th tee alongside his playing partners, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland. In his very first tee shot, the golfer got his ball into the lake. Later on, on the seventh hole, he again found water. Both times his playing partners cross-examined if the ball landed in no penalty area. Although the first time, the issue was resolved through a decent and polite discussion, that was not the case the second time.

Rory McIlroy was handed a penalty after the rules officials found no conclusive evidence to prove his ball did not touch the red hazard line. This eventually got him a double bogey on the seventh leaving him 7 under par in the first round of The Players Championship.

Advertisement



The conversation between Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth even got heated. Spieth was constantly saying that “everybody” saw the Northern Irishman’s ball touching the red line. To which, the four-time major champ and his caddie were seen questioning the American, “Who is everybody, Jordan?”

Well, this could have easily been avoided as McIlroy has given the game so much. Cross-examining his shots in the opening round of The Players Championship was a disgraceful sight for the game of golf. It is a gentleman’s game and the 34-year-old should have been handed the benefit of the doubt by his fellow partners.

Rory McIlroy Feels Jordan Spieth “Was Trying To Make Sure” That He Was Doing the Right Thing At The Players Championship

After completing his first round at TPC Sawgrass, the 34-year-old golfer spoke to the media and, kind of, defended his fellow playing partner, Jordan Spieth. He said,

“I think Jordan was just trying to make sure that I was doing the right thing.”

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy further said that there was no televised evidence that his ball crossed the red line. But as he was not easy to have been persuaded, he felt that Jordan Spieth was just making sure that he was doing the right thing at The Players Championship.

“I mean, I was pretty sure that my ball had crossed where I was sort of dropping it. It’s so hard, right, because there was no TV evidence. I was adamant. But I think, again, he was just trying to make sure that I was going to do the right thing. If anything, I was being conservative with it. I think at the end of the day we’re all trying to protect ourselves, protect the field, as well … I think he was just trying to make sure that what happened was the right thing.”

Golf’s rules do make things tough garnering enough controversies. But a player like McIlroy being called out not once but twice, was just insinuation. Both Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth skipped the post-round interview on Thursday, it will be interesting to see if they talk to the media on Friday and share their side of the story.