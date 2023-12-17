‘It Drives Me Nuts’: Tiger Woods Reveals the One Things That Irks Him the Most About Charlie

Dec 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (top) and son Charlie Woods watch a putt on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At the presser during the ongoing PNC Championship, Tiger Woods revealed a trait of his son that annoys him the most. Speaking to the media after the Pro-Am, the golf god expressed his regret. Woods is now sitting at T11 with an 8-under. This is an astounding score for somebody who’s just recovered from injuries to play in his second tournament after rehabilitation.

On Friday, at Pro-Am, Charlie showed off some of Tiger’s aggressive flinching and made people nostalgic to remember young Tiger. Following that, Woods joined a press conference, where he revealed the specific thing about Charlie that gets on his nerves. Let’s find out what he said.

Tiger Woods Reveals the Only Trait of His Son That Pisses Him Off

Woods revealed that Charlie using his phone is something that really gets on his nerves.

“I just don’t like the fact that he stares at his phone all the time. Put your phone away and just look around…I think all parents struggle with is most kids don’t look up anymore”

Added to that, he continued,

“Everyone is looking down. Look around you, the world is so beautiful around you, just look up. But everyone is staring into a screen…It drives me nuts at times because he’s always looking down.”

Being a routine golfer, Woods prefers everything old-school. Also for a dedicated golfer like him who hits the gym at dawn and practices a thousand shots before a tournament, cell phones are only hindrances to focus.

He also shared insights on his health in the same interview. He explained how he left all the rust at the Hero World Challenge and is doing a lot better at Ritz Carlton. Team Woods is now at T11 with Team Thomas, and Sunday’s round would decide the fate of team Woods. Last year, they stood at T8. Will they be able to finally grab a win this year? Only time will tell.