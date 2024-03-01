“Somewhere In The Middle Maybe” – Rory McIlroy Jokingly Hints On Chances To Join LIV Golf Following His Former Agent’s Claims

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy reacts to the video screen on the sixth hole during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, Rory McIlroy’s former agent, Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler, claimed that the Northern Irishman may switch to LIV Golf following his change of heart. Recently, the four-time major winner jokingly replied that there may be some sort of chance that he might make a move.

McIlroy had been a hard-spoken critic of the Saudi-backed league ever since it was founded back in 2022. However, earlier in 2024 his views changed as he started to soften his thoughts. He urged the unification of golf and even suggested no punishment to the defected players if they ever came back on the PGA Tour.

Amid Rory McIlroy’s LIV Golf U-turn, his former agent, Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler, claimed that the famous Northern Irishman may sign a £750 million deal with the Saudi-backed league. To which, the four-time major champ replied in the most epic way possible. Let’s see what the 34-year-old had to say about the same.

Rory McIlroy Replies To Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler’s Claim Of Joining LIV Golf

Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler was associated with Rory McIlroy since 2007 when the Northern Irishman turned professional. By October 2011, the duo decided to part ways as the golfer felt being led down the wrong path.

Recently, Chandler claimed that McIlroy may switch to LIV Golf, which sparked rumors across the entire golfing fraternity. To which, the four-time major champion took a sly dig at his former agent and said,

“I think he’s writing a book, so there is that.” McIlroy added, “I spoke to Chubby, might have seen him in the Middle East at the start of the year. Never know. He might know a few things. Who knows.” When asked if he could join the cash-rich league, the Ryder Cup star player jokingly replied, “Somewhere in the middle maybe, who knows.”

Rory McIlroy is currently in Florida playing in the ongoing Cognizant Classic. After the end of the first round, he finished on T18 rank on the leaderboard and trails the joint leaders by three strokes.

The Northern Irishman does not seem affected by the comments by his former agent and LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch and is solely focusing on his golf game. It will be interesting to see what more things add up to this new turmoil involving McIlroy.