‘When They Slap You With A Large Amount Of Money…’: Jon Rahm Reveals Why He Made The LIV Golf Move

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm recently revealed multiple reasons behind his shocking switch to LIV Golf. He explained that there were multiple “reasons beyond the money” that led him to join a 54-hole format tournament. He was reportedly offered $500 million and was asked to captain a new team which was later unveiled to be named as Legion XIII GC.

Advertisement

In the third episode of Golf.com’s Breakthrough on YouTube, the Spaniard opened up regarding different prospects he cross-checked before joining the cash-rich disruptive league. He revealed that earning a lifetime exemption at the Masters Tournament and having, at least, five years at other three majors helped him make a decision for the well-being of his family.

<br/> Powered by <a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com">html embed youtube video</a> and <a href="https://xn--sms-ln-direkt-utbetalning-gfc.se/">smslån direkt utbetalning</a>

Advertisement

Jon Rahm Reasons Unbelievable Money Offered For Making A Shocking Switch to LIV Golf

In a recent interview with Dylan Dethier, the Spaniard opened up on his LIV decision:

“I would say there was two instances. I think dynamics started to change right and there was a lot of division at that time and yes for me to want to change there had to be reasons beyond the money. So when I said that I fully meant that it’s true.”

Jon Rahm stated that getting a “large amount of money” changed his feelings and he made the decision keeping his family in mind. He wanted to secure their future and felt that it was typically the right decision.

“Now when they slap you with a large amount of money in your face, your feelings do change. I try not to be a materialistic person but I do owe it to my family as well to set them up for success as best as I can, right. And having kids I think changed that quite a bit,” Rahm said.

Jon Rahm added that the proposed framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF changed things for him feeling that he might return if the deal was struck right.

Advertisement

“I think what opened the door a little bit for me was the fact PGA Tour and LIV Golf struck this agreement. At least I owe it to myself to hear them out,” Rahm added.

The sensational move by Jon Rahm has been criticized a lot by fans and a few fellow golfers. But it is noteworthy that things have changed as the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF worked on their potential mega merger deal. Even big players like Rory McIlroy have supported that players must be allowed back to compete on the PGA Tour without any punishment.

Rahm has already slipped to the third rank following his move, and will continue to fall down because of LIV Golf’s inability to provide its players with OWGR points. It is now only a matter of time before it is decided whether the Spaniard made the right choice or not.