“Needs To Quit” – Fans Sound Pessimistic On Tiger Woods’ Chances To Play In The Players Championship

The PGA Tour will organize the Players Championship from March 14 this year. Given it is a signature event, it will have a handsome purse of $25 million. Also, the event is set to take place at the Players Stadium Course in TPC Sawgrass. The field will be star-studded, as the prize money payout will be quite hefty.

But, is the golf tycoon, Tiger Woods, playing at the Players Championship? The GOAT withdrew from the Genesis Invitational last week, due to flu and last played at the unofficial fifth major back in 2019. After that, Woods kept skipping the prestigious event and stated various health reasons for that. Now, as the 2024 edition approaches, social media has raised questions regarding the 15-time major winner’s participation in the event. As a result, the golf community has shared their opinions on that!

Fans share their thoughts on Tiger Woods’ possibility to play at the Players Championship

As the post came to the attention of the fans, they poured their beliefs into the comment section and most of them were pessimistic.

A fan thinks Tiger Woods should quit the PGA Tour and shouldn’t participate in the Players Championship.

While another cybercitizen disagrees and wants Woods to play at TPC Sawgrass in March 2024.

A follower states that Tiger Woods may play but will not finish due to his health reasons. He also thinks that Woods is no longer in his previous state

Another fan has a similar opinion that Woods will participate but won’t reach the Saturday round

An online enthusiast feels that the golf god has embarrassed himself by withdrawing and shouldn’t participate anymore to avoid further humiliation.

Thus, it is quite evident from the remarks that most fans don’t want Tiger Woods to play at the Players Championship this March but what does the legendary golfer want? Well, nobody knows and only time can answer it.