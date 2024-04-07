‘I Feel Like I’m Getting Stronger’: Bubba Watson Optimistic About 2024 Masters After Promising Performance At LIV Golf Miami

Professional golfer and Pensacola native Bubba Watson addresses the crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium during the announcement that the team will host the Sultanes de Monterrey in April 2024. The press conference was held on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

With only a week remaining, the Masters Tournament has created a wave of excitement among fans. Out of the thirteen LIV golfers who received invitations to Augusta National, Bubba Watson made the list too. Having won the tournament previously, it was quite natural for the golfer to receive an invitation, as the past champions get a lifetime entry.

But at the ongoing LIV Golf Miani event, the golfer was asked about his plans for the Masters Tournament, wherein he reflected on some aspects, which made it seem like the golfer is positive about his gameplay going forward.

“I feel good. Just gotta work on the putting a little bit, trying on that, grinding on that, but the ball strike has been there, and now I feel like I’m getting stronger, my legs getting stronger, I can hit shots that I want to hit.”

Then, he continued about how he made some excellent shots in the Friday round of LIV Golf Miami, which turned out wonderful.

“Today I did that, I hit some shots that I wanted to hit, trying some shots, and they worked out in my favor, so it was a good way to start today, start the week.”

This isn’t the first time Bubba Watson will be playing at the Masters Tournament. The golfer has already played 15 times previously and will be making his 16th appearance this year. So, let’s take a look at his performance in his previous Masters endeavors and find out whether he has a chance at a win this year.

Bubba Watson’s Course Record At The Masters Tournament Through The Years

Bubba Watson triumphed in two of his previous fifteen appearances at the Masters Tournament. He has an amazing track record at Augusta National, where he defeated Louis Oosthuizen in a death playoff by one stroke and tied his final score at 10-under (69, 71, 70, and 68 over the four days). This was his first Masters triumph in 2012, and was followed by a second win two years later.

In 2014, Watson won the event over Jonas Blixt and Jordan Spieth, who didn’t have a major win until 2015. Watson was three strokes over his fellow PGA Tour players and had a score of 8-under over the four days. Apart from this, he is one of the 17 players to have won the Masters more than one time. He made a cut in 13 of his 15 starts and landed at T5 in the 2018 Masters. Also, Watson is regarded as one of the five left-handed champions of Augusta National. Therefore, with such winning expertise and his spectacular form lately, he stands a strong chance to get a third win.