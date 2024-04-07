‘It’s A Cooler Way to Finish’: Lottie Woad Comments On Her Augusta National Women’s Amateur Triumph As She Earns Exemptions Into LPGA Majors

Lottie Woad emerged victorious at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, securing the win by making birdies on three of the final four holes. She edged out Bailey Shoemaker by one stroke in the last round. Throughout the event, she achieved a total score of 8 under par, with rounds of 68, 71, and 69.

Post the tournament, the 20-year-old golfer reflected on her play, noting that she was aware that someone might surpass her at some point during her round. She also mentioned that when she found herself two shots behind, she recognized the birdie opportunities that lay ahead of her.

Lottie Woad said (via LPGA.com):

“I knew teeing off, only having a two-shot lead, at some point during the round, someone was probably going to overtake me with it being scorable. I looked at the pins before, and they were in some pretty nice locations, so I was prepared for someone to go low. When I ended up being two back, I was like, I’ve got these birdie chances that they have.”

She further added how she was lucky enough to sink some putts and finish the event although the day wasn’t stress-free:

“Just gave myself the chances at the end and luckily holed some putts. I was hoping it was going to be a nice stress-free day, but it was far from that. In the end, it’s a cooler way to finish.”

It’s worth mentioning that with this triumph, Lottie Woad became the first European player to win this tournament. As an exemption to her win, she is now eligible to play in four LPGA Tour’s major championships in 2024. This includes the Chevron Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship, and the AIG Women’s Open.

How Many Amateur Wins Does Lottie Woad Have?

Lottie Woad has been involved in golf for quite some time now. Notably, she was the victor of the 2021 Critchley Astor Salver, marking a significant achievement in addition to her triumph in the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship. The English golfer secured her victory over Billie-Jo Smith by a margin of three strokes.

Later, she participated in eleven events during the 2022-2023 season, achieving top-10 finishes eight times. She also secured victories in the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters and the Girls Amateur Championship in 2022, showcasing her talent and success on the golf course.

In the 2023-2024 season, Lottie Woad has participated in six events and impressively finished in the top 10 in each of them. Her recent triumph at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur highlights her outstanding performance and adds a significant win to her season.

Given her strong form this season, she has a promising future ahead and it will be intriguing to see how she fares in the upcoming major tournaments.