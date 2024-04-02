‘I Was Around Some Bad People’: Anthony Kim Reveals Encounter With ‘Scam Artists’ In Candid Interview

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim went ahead and talked about a scam artist encounter in his past. On February 28, before Kim played his first event in 12 years, LIV Golf released a 102-second talk session with the golfer. Back then, Kim said that he’d be focused on golf for a few weeks but when it was the right time, he would tell the story of how he was on the verge of getting duped.

After a month of him making a comeback, LIV Golf tweeted that the “The Journey Back” interview with Anthony Kim, would go live on Tuesday. But the Monday tweet also contained a 56-second teaser where host David Feherty asked Kim a few questions regarding his experience. Let’s take a look at this interview session!

Anthony Kim Gets Candid About His Dark Encounter

The interview started with the question of whether Anthony kept the same friends he had twelve years ago. To this, the golfer answered that he had left 98% of those people behind. Then, he talked about how he got involved with certain shady people, some being scam artists.

“I’m not going to lie, I was around some bad people…People that took advantage of me, scam artists. And when you’re 24 or 25, even 30 years old, you don’t realize the snakes that are living under your roof.”

He also stated that he was blackmailed back then but no names were revealed.

Kim also talked about how he came out of that black hole.

“But through the grace of God, I’m here…I’m able to tell my story, hopefully inspire other people and, again, my daughter’s going to be proud of me no matter how I play and that’s the most important thing to me.”

Kim will make and appearance at LIV Golf Miami, which starts this Friday. Before this, he played in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. In his previous starts, he finished last at Jeddah and 50th in Hong Kong. Therefore, this is a chance for the golfer to prove his worth.