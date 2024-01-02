“I Have No Plans On Joining LIV”: Patrick Cantlay Clears Rumors About Leaving PGA Tour

Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team USA golfer Patrick Cantlay pretends to tip his cap to fans on the 18th green during day two fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay recently opened up regarding rumors of him joining the LIV Golf League. The rumors had existed since he was part of the US locker room incident at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He was allegedly part of the faction that divided the American team into two. The reason was that players were not paid to participate in the prestigious biennial event, and he wanted to get paid to participate. He later on denied the rumors and called them baseless.

Recently, in an interview Patrick Cantlay spoke about players joining the LIV Golf League. He stated that it is those players’ personal choice and calculations to make their move. He also went on to dispel all the rumors about him joining LIV Golf and said that he intended to play on the PGA Tour in the near future as well.

“It’s a personal calculation based on your values, your priorities, etc. So I don’t think it’s a surprise that there’s a certain type of player that’s tended to go over there, on the whole. For me? I have no plans on joining LIV. I don’t plan on joining LIV. I see myself playing on the PGA Tour,” Patrick Cantlay said.

Patrick Cantlay is currently part of the six-member PGA Tour Policy Board. He also accepted that he had been getting offers from LIV Golf. However, he declined all of their offers.

“I declined offers. Pre and post joining the board. And the most recent offer I got, I declined in the same meeting that my management team brought it to me,” Cantlay added.

Patrick Cantlay Reflects on Joining the PGA Tour Policy Board

Earlier in August 2023, the PGA Tour announced six players including Patrick Cantlay and Tiger Woods being part of their Policy Board. The newly formed committee was said to overlook the functioning happening behind the scenes of the mega merger deal.

When Cantlay was asked why he accepted the offer to join the PGA Tour Policy Board, especially, when he had more to focus on his game, he stated that he cared a lot about the Tour and wanted to play and win on it since his childhood days. He added that joining the Policy Board was like a responsibility and had been taking it very seriously.

“I care a lot about the PGA Tour. I grew up wanting to play on the PGA Tour and win tournaments on the PGA Tour, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have done that. So when I joined the board, I viewed that as a responsibility. It was important for me to take that very seriously and I have taken that very seriously,” Patrick Cantlay said.

Patrick Cantlay acknowledged his goal as a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board to represent all its members to the best of his ability. He stated that all the player directors were trying to do the same and make the Tour better for both current and future players.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner is all set to start his year with his participation at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He had a win less season on the Tour in 2023, and will hope for better outcomes this year.