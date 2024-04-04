‘I Felt Like I Let My Team Die’: Rory McIlroy Opens Up About Ryder Cup Heartbreak And Motivation For Redemption

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy was part of the winning European team that won the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. However, he recently opened up about his experience at the 2021 edition of the prestigious biennial event. At Whistling Straits, his team had a devastating 19-9 loss against the United States Team.

The Northern Irishman had a forgettable campaign at Whistling Straits back in 2021. He earned merely one point for the European team and had a 1-3-0 overall record. In the recent episode of the I Can Fly podcast on YouTube, he talked about how the loss against the Americans in 2021 affected him, and brought a strong determination to get redemption.

Rory McIlroy Recalls Devastating Ryder Cup Defeat At Whistling Straits

McIlroy stated that Ryder Cup matches are a great experience and the players give their best to win the prestigious event. On the I Can Fly podcast, the 34-year-old said,

“The Ryder cup is such a shared experience. And when you feel like you haven’t given your best for the team and that team then loses it hurts. And you feel like you’ve let people down and that’s tough.”

Rory McIlroy recalled the disappointing Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits and added that he should have taken more responsibility. However, he emphasized that the loss in 2021 motivated him to perform way better at Rome in 2023, which his team eventually won.

“And at Whistling Straits in 2021 I felt like I let my team die and I was supposed to be one of the guys that went out there and won points for the team and I didn’t. But that gave me huge motivation to go to Rome last year and to be better and to be a better version of myself there. And thankfully I was able to some one whatever I needed to win some points and help the team.”

The four-time major champion was phenomenal at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He played five matches and won four of them earning four valuable points for the European team in winning cause. Now, Rory McIlroy must be targeting the 2025 edition at Bethpage and will hope to break the jinx of winning the prestigious biennial event on American soil.