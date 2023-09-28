“Play Better”: Brooks Koepka Calls Out LIV Golfers Upset on Not Making the Ryder Cup Team

Just hours before the Ryder Cup commences in Rome, the only LIV golfer playing on either of the Ryder Cup teams, Brooks Koepka, had a message for his fellow LIV players who couldn’t make it to the teams this year: “Play better.”

Advertisement

Koepka, like all other LIV golfers, was suspended from the PGA Tour after he defected to the Saudi backed league last year. But, he is still a member of the PGA of America for a grace period ending in June next year. Which essentially means that he can compete at the Ryder Cup this year. Brooks Koepka was picked up by Captain Zach Johnson in his Captain’s picks for Team US earlier this month. But what led the LIV golfer to make such a blunt statement on his fellow colleagues missing out the golden opportunity of representing their country?

Brooks Koepka Says He’s Here to Represent His Country and Not LIV Golf

Koepka was clearly not up for questions regarding LIV Golf that were bound to come his way. On being pointed out as being the only one there from the Saudi backed league, he shot back saying, “I didn’t notice.” But, when he was asked on whether the LIV golfers got a fair chance at selection, he added, “I don’t make the decisions. It doesn’t — everybody had an opportunity to get there. I mean, I had the same opportunity as every other LIV player, and I’m here.”

Advertisement

“Play better. That’s always the answer”

While this may come out as insensitive towards his LIV colleagues, especially the European players who were essentially denied a chance to play at the Ryder Cup after their DP World Tour memberships were revoked as a result of joining LIV Golf, his stance on him representing LIV Golf at the Ryder Cup was clear,

“I feel like I’m representing the USA. That’s what I’ve got on the front of my hat this week, so that’s what I’m representing.”

The five time major champion has had an outstanding season with a major win at the PGA Championship, and a T2 finish at the Masters back in April. He also went on to win the LIV Golf Orlando this year, with six top 10 finishes! Given his stellar form, the expectations from the golfer are naturally high, and is being seen as a key player on the US team this year. Are LIV golfers regretting their decision?

LIV Golfers Regretting Their Choice of Switching Tours?

LIV players like Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who have been part of the Ryder Cup winning teams in the past with Johnson playing a crucial role in the American win in 2021, being left out this time around is a huge bummer for them and for their team. DeChambeau has been vocal on his Ryder Cup snub saying that he felt betrayed by Captain Zach Johnson, and that he never even received a call from Johnson in the weeks leading up to the captain’s picks.

Advertisement

On the other hand, European Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter along with Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson didn’t even have a chance as they were outright banned from playing in the Ryder Cup by the DP World Tour. This definitely affects the European team, but Rory McIlroy had a hard stance on their absence: “It’s certainly a little strange not having them around,” he said during a conference at Marco Simone Golf Club, where he will participating in his seventh Ryder Cup.

“But I think this week of all weeks, it’s going to hit home with them that they are not here and I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them. It’s just more, I think this week is a realization that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that’s tough.”

What holds true in terms of the future of these LIV golfers is uncertain, but missing out on playing in Rome this weekend is going to hit hard.