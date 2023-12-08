“I Realized the Toll of it All”: Golf Journalist Describes Jon Rahm’s Visible Internal Struggle That Might’ve Led Him to Join LIV

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm reacts as he walks up the 18th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm‘s switch to LIV Golf has brought the golf world down to its knees right now. In his reasoning, the Spaniard also stated a few reasons relating to the evolution of golf that LIV can bring to the sport and that he wanted to do this for his family. But internally, many other underlying factors might have pushed him to take this decision, according to golf journalist James Colgan.

At the US Open Tennis Tournament in August, Colgan sat down with Rahm, who seemed exhausted. Colgan stated that the ever-hot-headed Rahm seemed meek given the stress of his PGA Tour schedule, and it was clearly visible on his face. “I realized the toll of it all”. The two-time major winner said that his schedule was pretty busy. He had just ended the Tour Championship and boarded a flight back home. But in no time, he had to be back at the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour Championship. Thus, he barely got any family time, especially as a father to his children. Colgan felt that despite Rahm’s friendly and strong demeanour, he could, for a second, see the golfer break character.

“It’s a lot of dealing with your own thoughts,” said Rahm.

After signing with LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, who has always been against LIV, must have bigger reasons than monetary aspects for the move, sccording to the journalist.

Golf Journalist Tries to Ascertain the Reason Why Jon Rahm Might’ve Switched to LIV Golf

Colgan admitted that the monetary aspect was one of the factors that drove Jon Rahm to move to LIV Golf. It makes him the highest-paid golfer in the sport. But money wasn’t the only reason. Rahm already made hefty payouts from tournaments ($65 million just this year); this year, he came in second on the season-long earning list. And once, in an interview, the Spaniard stated that he had made enough money to live a comfortable life if he ever decided to retire from golf.

One possibility, as highlighted by Colgan, is that Rahm was one of the golfers who was kept in the shade during the signing of the merger, which later sparked distrust for the tour. Rahm’s current decision could be a result of the hatred and disrespect he gathered for this reason. His declaration of the decision a few days before the date of agreement confirmation keeps LIV on edge and the PGA Tour in deep dismay.

Another possibility the journalist pointed out is that LIV Golf provides a stage to build a legacy because it is still in its initial stages. On the contrary, the PGA Tour has been stringent in paying less consideration to its players and upholding its dogma. Much like Phil Mickelson, who felt unheard and had to switch tours for the same reason.

Moreover, Rahm once asserted that the PGA Tour was encouraged by LIV Golf to spike the purse of events, but to what extent anyway? Right now, Rahm has access to all majors, given his Masters win in April. Thus, he has an upper hand both momentarily and golf-wise.

Golf takes a toll on the lives of golfers. It incorporates a busy schedule to abide by, and in the entire scenario, one’s family gets left on the backfoot. But as far as LIV is concerned, its schedule is still easier to manage, the pay is higher, and there is flexibility, which becomes a huge point of attraction for pros shifting to LIV.

Rahm might come out as a hypocrite to the world, but perhaps his tired eyes would find peace with his decision.