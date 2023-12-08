Jon Rahm Starts Golf Civil War, Signs With LIV Golf

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm addresses the media in a press conference prior to a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Since the Ryder Cup, the golf fraternity has been speculating on Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf through different sources. On Thursday, it finally became official that the Spaniard had signed a record-shattering contract with the Saudi-funded league. Rahm stated that for the past two years, his conception of golf has evolved and he sees growth with LIV Golf.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0kgqzhp4yt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He also added that LIV Golf is like a global business, and can impact golf globally. But certain sections require changes and he’s hopeful to support the LIV leaders on that. The details of the contract weren’t revealed, but Rahm is likely to have his own team and have an equity stake in the franchise. But one thing that remains uncertain is his future question regarding his Ryder Cup chances. Will he play for the European squad?

Advertisement

How Feasible are Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup chances?

Unlike other European LIV golfers who resigned from the DP World Tour during their defection, Jon Rahm maintained his membership with the PGA Tour as well as the DP World Tour. So, probably, if he makes enough points throughout the season or has the blessing of the captain, he will be able to play for his team.

He stated his thoughts about the same. “I don’t know what’s gonna come of it. It’s a big risk to take, but I’ve had it in consideration and again, I’m hopeful that I can be part of the team again. … I’m a very positive and hopeful person, so I hope for the best.”

Rahm’s defection indeed comes as a shocker. In the past, when he was asked plenty of times about LIV Golf, he sternly asserted that for monetary reasons, he’d never sacrifice the legacy of the PGA Tour. “I’ve always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that.”

Even in August, he stated that he didn’t like LIV’s format and although he is friends with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, that doesn’t change his loyalty. After all these bold affirmations, either his perception of the Saudi-funded league changed over time or something just snapped within him. His recent updates about backing out of TGL and the Hero World Challenge quite affirmed that this move was indeed coming.

Another aspect that is highlighted is regarding the framework agreement that is stalled for the time being. But probably Rahm’s ties with Norman’s league would end the civil war between the two circuits. With the news of Rahm shocking switch to LIV Golf dropping a bomb on the PGA Tour, people opened up about their reaction to this move.

Advertisement

Golf World on Jon Rahm’s Move to LIV Golf

Alex Myers wrote, “I’ve stunned that Rahm reversed course like this, I’m stunned at how quickly LIV has turned the tables on the PGA Tour, and I’m stunned at how much money is being reported”

Another person wrote that Jon Rahm has contradicted his own past opinions.

“When you put it up against some of his old quotes, it’s hard for it not to, but it’s very hard to blame him given the current position he’s in…if he somehow worked out that he still gets to play in the Ryder Cup”

Another claimed that this was a bigger win for LIV.

“Much bigger win for LIV at the negotiating table.”

Somebody else talked about how this would affect the PIF-PGA negotiations.

“My microcosmic take is that the tour will be very eager to move forward with the merger after this latest setback”.