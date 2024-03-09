Tiger Woods Will Not Be At The Players Championship

Tiger Woods won’t be playing in next week’s Players Championship, which is one of the most popular signature events of the PGA Tour. As per reports, Woods won’t participate in the big money event, which has a whopping purse of $25 million and will start on March 14.

Moreover, Woods was expected to play in the event, at least this year since he had been skipping the event since 2019 and secured only one top-ten finish in his last five attempts at the tournament. But, one reason that could be fitting for his retreat, is that he’s realized that he wouldn’t be able to tackle a tough course like that. This isn’t the first time Tiger Woods has backed off from a tournament, he did the same at Genesis.

Tiger Woods’ Failing Health Taking A Toll On His Game?

Tiger Woods is a two-time Players event triumphant and due to his 2019 Masters victory, he had an exemption from the Players Championship this year. But, the golfer has disengaged himself from the tournament and this might be because of his ailing health.

Last time, Woods appeared at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, which was his first start of 2024. Coming back to his event had piled up a lot of expectations from his fans. But Woods soon withdrew from the tournament owing to flu-like symptoms and health problems. He couldn’t even make it to the weekend.

Last year, after Tiger Woods played at the PNC Championship, he promised to participate in at least one event a month, but that is left as a wish now, given the sensitivity of his health condition. As of now, his next appearance is expected to be at the Masters Tournament. He had to withdraw from the major last year due to aggravated plantar fasciitis of the ankle. Following this, he took a long hiatus. Thus, the golf world awaits to witness the golf legend on the same ground again.

Apart from this, Woods’ TGL venue is being revamped into a new one supported by steel. After the collapse of SoFi Center last year, the launch of TGL got delayed, but as per the latest news, the launch will take place in 2025, irrespective of any issues.