‘They Say Some Of The Craziest Stuff’: Cameron Smith Laughs Off Australian Golf Fans’ Witty Banter On The Course

Cameron Smith is making his eighth Masters appearance this month. Before that, the LIV golfer joined an interview session with Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng and narrated the hilarious nature of the Australian fans and how these fans entertained him at the course. He talked about how lighthearted these Australian fans are and how they joked around on the course, which made Smith laugh and stay entertained while playing golf.

“I think the Australian fans are so funny. I just laugh so much on the golf course…sometimes I laugh under my breath and other times, I’m laughing at them. But they say some of the craziest stuff and some stuff that is so witty as well that it just makes you laugh.”

Smith continued to narrate a funny story regarding one such fan encounter which made left him stitches. He said,

“I was fixing a pitch mark and I was kind of batting it down. I was standing over someone’s line it looked like I was kind of batting down a rough patch or something in the pitch. And I’m batting it down and then someone goes do you want Santa Smithy. And I just lost it, I almost couldn’t hit my putt.”

While Australian golf fans amused Smith and he went on to tell some funny anecdotes during the interview, but going forward, he also went on to highlight a grave aspect regarding the hatred LIV golfers will receive from the fans at Augusta who don’t want them to win the Masters; a stark opposite to the Australian golf fans.

Cameron Smith Thinks LIV Golf Will Face a Crescendo of Hate At The Masters Tournament

Smith was asked about the pressure of a triumph as a LIV golfer at Augusta National and the need to prove himself as an individual and as a part of the circuit. To that, Cameron stated that there’s definitely great pressure among all the LIV players, but they don’t quite often talk about it. Then, he continued about how Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship and represented the entire circuit at the majors.

So, he’s hoping that in the coming years, there’ll be more such triumphs by other LIV golfers. Then in the interview, Su-Ann mentioned Smith’s remarkable 2020 Masters performance when he stood at T2, by having below 70 scores in each of the four days, a feat that triumphant Dustin Johnson couldn’t achieve. He and asked if Smith felt confident with respect to that astounding performance. Smith became emotional and said how he loves the course and played most of his best golf there. But one thing that he regretted throughout was missing the trophy by a few strokes. Thus, he will aim to fulfill that dream at Augusta next week.