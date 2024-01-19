Is Jon Rahm’s Wife American? Everything You Need To Know About Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm has been phenomenal in his professional career so far. His list of trophies has grown over the years and so has his bank balance. All of what he achieved had one constant support backing it – his wife. The Spaniard is a happily married man and is leading a great family life as well.

His wife, Kelley Cahill, was born to an American couple, Nancy and Bob Cahill, in February 1994, and was raised in Lake Oswego, Oregon. She also has a brother named Marty Cahill.

Kelley was a prominent athlete, leading her to join Arizona State University where Jon Rahm was also enrolled. She has represented the state in javelin competitions and has also tried her luck in other sports such as boxing, tennis, and track and field.

How Did Jon Rahm and Kelly Cahill Meet Each Other?

Both Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill were in the same college, Arizona State University. Although it is not very clear when they started dating each other, however, the first time they went public was back in 2016. The Spaniard shared a post on Instagram with her with a caption,

“So much fun to spend my first Super Bowl with @cahillkelley Love the place R and R never been there before but it was awesome! Thank you for being in my life!!”

Before getting married in 2019, Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill lived together for around two years. They got engaged in 2018 just a few days before the Spaniard participated in the US Open. Later on December 13, 2019, their wedding was held in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

On April 3, 2021, Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill became the parents for the first time. His first son Kepa was born, and interestingly the golfer might have withdrawn from the Masters Tournament held later that week if his wife had gone into labor a bit later. In the very next year on August 5, 2022, the couple welcomed their second son whom they named Eneko.

With Rahm making a move to LIV Golf and facing backlash for his decision, the golfer emphasized that his decision was largely motivated by his family and how he wished to spend more time with them.