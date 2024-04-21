“They Say Don’t Meet Your Heroes, Unless”: Josh Allen Talks About Teeing Off With Tiger Woods

Josh Allen has had a roller coaster of an offseason this year, especially with losing two of his explosive weapons from the receiving room: Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. However, a few months back, just after getting ousted from the playoffs, he was apparently having a swell time with his golfing hero, Tiger Woods. He met the World Golf Hall of Famer last year at the Genesis Invitational, but to his surprise and many, he got to tee it up with Woods on the green. And it went exactly as the Bills’ QB manifested it.

During his recent press address, Josh Allen was asked about his golf session with Woods, and the star QB’s face lit up with a smile. “It was pretty cool,” said Allen, summing up the experience, and quipping, “You know, they say, ‘Don’t meet your heroes unless your hero is Tiger Woods.'”

Allen has had his fair share of time spent on the green; however, while playing alongside the 15-time major championship winner, he was quite nervous. “There weren’t too many people out there, but my hands were shaking,” said the Pro Bowler QB. He then expressed his love and admiration for Woods and his achievements on the golf course, even noting that the duo had some meaningful conversations during the event.

The event in question was held at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. The NFL star was awestruck for a reason—he had grown up watching Woods for years, and meeting the golf stalwart last year was a dream come true for him.

The 15-time major championship winner had missed last year’s PGA championship due to surgery for post-traumatic arthritis, as per Rochester First, but he was able to start this year’s tour at the Genesis Invitational. Safe to say, Woods was more than happy to play alongside Allen.

Woods Was Impressed With Josh Allen’s Golfing Prowess

Since Josh Allen spends the better part of a year on the gridiron, taking hits that would cripple a mere mortal, Tiger Woods found it quite praiseworthy that the former still enjoyed spending time on the course. In a post-game presser, the golf legend also revealed that Josh posed a few interesting questions about how he could improve his craft.

Woods believes that only someone truly passionate about golf would ask such questions, noting that he and Allen share a similar dedication to their respective sports.

“You can see the enjoyment he (Josh Allen) has and the addiction he has for the game of golf,” Woods said. “He asked unbelievable questions about how he could get better,” as per Sports Illustrated.

Josh Allen recently joined his teammates for a voluntary OTA session and after a few months, he will once again step onto the field with hopes of overcoming the Chiefs in the playoffs. However, before the chaos ensues, it will be interesting to see if the Bills’ QB embarks on another golfing adventure.