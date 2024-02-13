‘I’m A Huge Tiger Fan. But…’: Fans React To Tiger Woods’ New Brand Launch

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods has officially announced his new apparel line called ‘Sun Day Red’ in association with TaylorMade. The move came after the 15-time major champion and famous sports apparel brand Nike ended their 27-year-long partnership earlier in January 2024. Just a few days ahead of the upcoming PGA Tour signature event, the Genesis Invitational, the announcement of the newest clothing line was made at a launch event in Pacific Palisades, California.

Images of some Sun Day Red products were released online on Getty Images. A total of six clothing products were launched at the event. They were two golf shirts, two hoodies, a quarter-zip pullover, and a full-zip jacket. Other products such as gloves, golf shoes, headcovers, hats, and ball markers were also teased. The new website of the TaylorMade and Woods clothing line is also launched but it will only allow sales from May 1, 2024.

Fans React To Tiger Woods’ New Brand Launch

Anything that the 82-time PGA Tour champion does becomes a headline, all thanks to his immense popularity among fans. However, after his partnership ended with Nike, fans did not seem to overcome the decision to launch a new clothing line. Although they were excited about the new brand, they were quite skeptical about its logo.

One of the self-proclaimed Tiger Woods fans said that he did not like the Sun Day Red logo. He did appreciate the hoodies but felt other products were not good enough.

Another fan stated that he was disappointed with Sun Day Red and felt that it had “missed the mark”.

A fan criticized the logo of the newest Tiger Woods clothing brand and said that he would not be purchasing the product either.

Another fan was interested to see the performance statistics of Sun Day Red products. He added that the sales would determine the loyalty to Woods’ name and will test the brand. He added that the logo was decent and the teased gears looked “alright.”

One of the fans said that he was quite “underwhelmed”. He believed that Woods’s team had not made great efforts for the newest Sun Day Red brand.

There were a few Tiger Woods fans who felt that the Sun Day Red seemed to be a great start for the golfer and would love to buy the products. However, most of the fans were disappointed with the logo of the brand. Let’s look at some top comments from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Tiger Woods will surely be donning new Sun Day Red apparel at the upcoming Genesis Invitational 2024. Despite receiving heat from fans, the brand may still do good in terms of sales, all because of the 15-time major champion’s name associated with it. But no claim should be made before the official statistics are out.