Presidents Cup Captain Mike Weir Says LIV Golfers To Not Be Part Of The International Team

Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir has admitted that LIV players won’t be a part of the international team. The biennial tournament returns in Montreal, featuring an American squad that will go against an international team with golfers from outside of Europe.

Mike Weir is the captain of the international team and the Presidents Cup is taking place in his homeland this season. However, he confirmed that he won’t pick any LIV golfers among the 12 heads. Although this decision will miss out on an array of prominent golfers, Weir doesn’t regret it.

Weir stated in an interview that the LIV golfers knew the consequences of their actions and, thus, deserved exclusion.

“Guess the flip side is they knew that when they left … that they weren’t gonna be part of that. I think some of that’s one of the reasons some guys struggled with going because they loved it so much and they want to be part of it.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Certainly I want the best players internationally to be playing in this. Hopefully we come to a point that they are. It’s just unfortunate situation that we’re in right now. Maybe in Chicago in 2026, they are. … It’s a shame, but I like our team. Our team looks great right now.”

One of the international golfers on the LIV circuit who won’t appear at the Presidents Cup is Cameron Smith, who claimed three LIV victories last year. Another name is Joaquin Niemann, who got an invite from three of the four PGA Tour majors, but won’t get a chance to play on the Presidents Cup team.

Other golfers who will miss out are Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, and Dean Burmester. Captain Weir is planning to have a better-than-ever team and to clinch a victory with the international team, which lost twelve editions of the Presidents Cup.

Although Mike won’t have LIV golfers he can pick from the points list, the current top contenders are Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, and Tom Kim. Moreover, he will use the captain’s picks wisely. Thus, it will be interesting to witness the final line-up of the Presidents Cup international team.