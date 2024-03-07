‘I Was Going Ape S**t’: Netflix’s Full Swing Features US Open Controversy And How PGA Tour Pros Reacted To It

The second episode of Netflix’s Full Swing features how golf pros reacted to the US Open controversy last year. With only the final round waiting to take place, Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler were sharing the lead, and Rory McIlroy was one stroke behind at the major.

Moreover, the last holes of Saturday had tee times coinciding with the approaching evening. Taking a jab at the authorities for the tee timings and the dimming light, Wyndham Clark said, “we played twilight golf”. This became a controversy during the week, and Full Swing has addressed the matter in its latest episode.

Rory McIlroy And Rickie Fowler Shed Light On US Open Controversy

Fowler began describing the scenario in season two, episode two of Full Swing,

“Who’s in charge of tee times? We played the last three holes in the dark. They don’t have the excuse of ‘oh there’s a marine layer’ because I saw in the weather that was going to be a marine layer coming in. When the 18th fairway is being lit up by the scoreboard?”

Then, Rory McIlroy said,

“Pretty dark those last few holes. Ridiculous. I was going ape s***”.

McIlroy also explained how he tackled the situation with his caddie.

“I hit it to like 20 feet the last three holes, 16, 17 and 18, and I just said to Harry, ’I don’t really know what these things are going to do, I can’t see.’ I was like ‘I’ve just got to lag these up’. It was ridiculous. I was like ‘That’s the light, that’s all that is’”.

Then Clark said how the dark resulted in a bogey on the 17th and Fowler also got a bogey on the 18th. He revealed that around hole 15, it was pretty dark and nothing could be seen clearly. It was like playing twilight golf.

Finally, the tee times of the final round were brought forward by 70 minutes. In the last round, Clark came out victorious, defeating McIlroy and Fowler.