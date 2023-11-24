Tiger Woods’ Most Important Piece of Advice Stands True Even Today

Tiger Woods reaches to grab a ball at the practice facility during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2023. Pga The Masters Practice Round

Tiger Woods is finally making a comeback at Albany in the Bahamas. After a long period of seclusion due to his injuries, the golf legend will be swinging his club in the land of the Commonwealth. With that, a piece of his advice gets the spotlight in the golf world.

While golf is a game of golf swings, it is a natural inclination to get swayed by the fancy swings, but for the game, there are other aspects more important than swings, and Woods demonstrated exactly the right way to go about it. So, what is the golf GOAT’s right way of playing golf?

Tiger Woods Crucial Piece of Age-old Advice

The greatest golfer of all time had shared a piece of advice that was well-received by the golf community fourteen years ago. This very piece of advice holds power even to this day. In an interview session, he talked about how golf doesn’t have a specific way to play. He also appreciated every golfer’s way of playing.

“Look at all the great swings in the game — they’re all very different. Everyone has their own swing and their own way.”

Added to that, he talked about the most beautiful part of golf, which is that it can be played in several ways; whatever works for the golfer is the best. He went on to talk about how different body parts can be utilized. “You can play it with hands. You can play it with all body. You can play anywhere in between. … We all have our own finger print. You have to find a system that works best for you.”

Lastly, he ended the conversation with, “Whatever makes your game better, do it. If you hit the ball better and hit it [more consistently], do it”

Wise words indeed! Tiger Woods has inspired a generation of budding golfers, and he will continue to do so for generations to come. At the year’s end, Woods will be participating in two back-to-back tournaments. He has finally recovered from the injuries in his right leg that led him to withdraw from the Masters Tournament back in April. The aggravated plantar fasciitis during the third round even made the Hall of Famer undergo subtalar fusion surgery later. But as per recent reports, Woods is healthy, and he is practicing hard for his comeback.

He will make a return in his own event, the Hero World Challenge, scheduled to be played from November 30 to December 3. Last week, he confirmed his participation as the 20th player on the field. After that, he will also be joining his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship, hoping to finally grab a win after his 2021 close call, where the duo ended up losing to John Daly and his son. Thus, Woods is evidently running a tough schedule, and his old advice might work wonders for him.