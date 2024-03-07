After Brooks Koepka Declined A Full Sit-Down Interview, Netflix’s Full Swing Cameras Capture Moment When He Revealed His LIV Golf Fee

Last year, when Netflix released the inaugural season of Full Swing, Brooks Koepka was the most intriguing guy to watch. His episode was full of emotions about how a talented golfer who struggled with injuries had to opt to join the LIV Golf league. However, for season two, the American golfer refused to give a full sit-down interview, but the cameras somehow found him to reveal his signing fee.

Koepka has previously admitted on the show that he was not able to compete with the best players on the PGA Tour. Henceforth, he had to choose the newly found Saudi-backed league where he, later on, found both form and fitness eventually leading him to his fifth major victory at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Back in October 2023, Brooks Koepka sat down with famous YouTuber Jake Paul and opened up more regarding his decision to join LIV Golf. He gave better insights into his signing fee with the Saudis and many more. Let’s take a look at what the five-time major champ said:

Brooks Koepka Revealed Signing A Nine-Digit Deal With LIV Golf

On the BS w/ Jake Paul Podcast, the 33-year-old American revealed that he signed a deal with the Saudi-backed league to secure the future of his family.

“Look, I’ll be honest with you – I signed for the dough. I’m… I’m 100% behind that. I don’t know tomorrow, I can go get in a car accident and never play golf again but my family’s taking care of. And that was a big thing for me like not doing it for anything else,” Koepka said.

Thereafter, Jake Paul asked Brooks Koepka if his signing fee with LIV Golf was in ‘nine figures’, the 33-year-old American chuckled and replied,

“It was nine. It was pretty good, I was pretty happy with it I’ll put it that way.”

As per Alan Shipnuck‘s book LIV and Let Die, Koepka was quoted as revealing his signing deal to be around $130 million. However, the exact amount has never been revealed officially.

Although Brooks Koepka may have declined to sit down with Netflix’s Full Swing for season two, the show had enough cameras to record him. The American golfer played all four majors and was even victorious at the PGA Championship. If the footage is there in season two, it would certainly delight the fans.