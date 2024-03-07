Jon Rahm Wants This LIV Golfer To Be Invited to The Majors Given His Stellar Form

Jon Rahm has recently urged the majors to grant 2023 LIV Golf individual champion Talor Gooch an invitation to play in the most prestigious golf tournaments. The Spaniard feels leaving out a player who is in top-notch form is not fair.

Before the LIV Golf Hong Kong event, Rahm was with Bryson DeChambeau where, at first, he spoke about Joaquin Niemann who recently received an invite from Augusta National to play at the 2024 Masters. He called it very encouraging and praised the Chilean golfer’s game.

“I mean, isn’t that what we all want to see? Yeah, it’s very encouraging. I’m very happy to see Joaco get invites. To be fair, he’s shown the interest of wanting to qualify many different ways and has played the way you’re supposed to play, so I think it’s only right that he gets invites,” Rahm said.

Jon Rahm Feels Talor Gooch Is Worthy To Play At Majors This Year

Soon after that, Jon Rahm called out the major tournament organizers to extend an invite to LIV Golf’s top star golfer Talor Gooch . Let’s see what the Spaniard had to say about Gooch.

The Spaniard said that Talor Gooch was the best player in the LIV Golf League in 2023. He expressed that the 32-year-old should be considered to play the major as the latter was worthy of it.

“But if that’s the way you’re going to go, I think there’s one player that played fantastic all last season that’s been a little bit left out, and not saying that they all have to, but I think Talor Gooch should be under consideration to possibly get an invite into those majors, as well,” Rahm said.

Jon Rahm added,

“He was the best player out here last year, and if that doesn’t show good golf and being worthy of being in majors, I don’t know what does. While we don’t have a clear path to majors through LIV yet, I think they should be taking everybody under consideration.”

Talor Gooch is not eligible to play any of the four majors in 2024. Interestingly, he has not played on different tours for participation in the most prestigious golf tournaments. However, he can still try to get a spot at the US Open and the Open Championship via regional qualifying tournaments. Now, it is to see whether the 32-year-old is invited by the majors to compete in the tournament or not.