Jordan Spieth To Replace Rory McIlroy As Player Director on PGA Tour Policy Board

Jordan Spieth has been chosen to fill the Player Director position after PGA Tour loyalist Rory McIlroy resigned from his post last week due to ‘personal and professional commitments,’ Spieth was voted in by the other five players on board—Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson—to fill in the post.

Following Spieth’s appointment, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to the players,

“With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory’s term which expires at the end of 2024”. Hence, Spieth will be serving the remainder of Rory’s tenure.

Monahan further added that Jordan has extensive experience and understanding of the tour’s intricacies, given that he served two years on the Player Advisory Council from 2017 to 2018 and three years as Player Director from 2019 to 2021. “Please welcome Jordan as he joins Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods for the remainder of 2023, with current PAC Chairman Adam Scott replacing Charley starting in 2024”

Rory’s sudden withdrawal from the position initially came as a shock, given that the PGA Tour is currently in the process of finalizing the framework agreement for the merger as it approaches its deadline.

Rory McIlroy Asserts Reason for His Sudden Withdrawal From PGA Tour Policy Board

The most vocal critic of LIV Golf asserted that he was used as a “sacrificial lamb” during the PGA-LIV beef, while the merger signing was executed without his prior knowledge.

In the DP World Tour’s season finale in Dubai, he further reflected on how he opts to prioritize his family and game now.

“I just think I’ve got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL [an indoor golf league], and I just felt like something had to give.”

He further continued asserting, “I just didn’t feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that. I don’t mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff.” Rory made his stance clear he was not unable to devote time and energy. He also talked about how the existing men on the board are capable of lifting it and, thus the management is in good hands.

With Rory McIlroy resigning from his position, it is to be seen how far Jordan Spieth can keep up with the expectations of the tour.