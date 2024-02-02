LIV Golf Announces Changes To Format And Prize Money For Its 2024 Season

LIV Golf begins its third season at Mayakoba and it will have its 54-hole format and shotgun start. But the fourteen-event circuit will have a few twists going forward. The circuit has included a 13th team on the roster, led by Jon Rahm, with Tyrell Hatton recently joining the team. Added to that, there will be some changes in the format as well.

In addition to that, there will also new golfers joining in, tweaks to Sunday scores, and prize money alterations. Here’s what’s in store for the new season!

Score Counting In The Finals

There’s a subtle tweak in the scores. Like last year, the top three scores of each team will be counted for the first two rounds. But in the final round, all four players’ scores will be counted.

Team Championship

Not all the teams will get the leverage to go into the team championship. The top 12 teams will advance to the final championships and this will come as a result of their year’s performance. The 13th team can attend but won’t perform.

Changes In Individual Points And Purse

The top 24 finishers in the events will get points. The changes will be applied to those who tie, as their scores will be added and divided. Tiebreakers took place beforehand, but since this year is only for the podium finishers, it will be organized. Prize money will be elevated a bit for the additional golfers, with the golfer finishing last taking home $120,000.

Size Of The Field

The inclusion of the 13th team binds the league with threesome tee times. Also, the two wild card entries brought the field count up to 54. Laurie Canter will play in the first two events on the roster, while Hudson Swafford will be a full-season individual. LIV still hasn’t decided on Canter and whether he’ll play as an individual. Anthony Kim will appear in the third event after joining the circuit.

Season-Long Individual Standings

The golfers who are seeded 1–24 will be in the lock zone and get guaranteed spots on the teams. Open zone and drop zone will see a few alterations, given that the field size has increased. Also, the open zone cwill be able to trade or re-sign golfers, and drop zone players will get relegated or can play in the fall-season promotional event.

Thus, a lot of changes are induced in the LIV format, and it is to see how things advance with these changes going forward.