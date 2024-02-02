Rickie Fowler Disagrees With Rory McIlroy’s Stance On The Future Of LIV Golf Players

January 4, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Rickie Fowler walks on the fourth hole during the first round of The Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler has recently shared his take on whether LIV Golf players should be allowed back on the PGA Tour or not. While he does want the players to return, his stance is pretty different from what Rory McIlroy has in mind. The Northern Irishman feels that the players must be allowed to be back on the Tour without any fines.

There are a few players such as Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth who do not really agree with McIlroy about allowing the LIV Golf players back on the PGA Tour. However, the fan-favorite Fowler stated that the players can be allowed, but not without some sort of punishment.

Rickie Fowler Wants LIV Golf Players To Return To PGA Tour But On One Condition

In a recent interview, Rickie Fowler said that having the best players competing together is great for the game of golf. He stated that he does not stand in the same spot that Rory McIlroy stands. However, he added that they do have same thoughts regarding LIV Golf players being allowed to play on the PGA Tour. He said,

“Probably not in the same spot that Rory – maybe we started in a similar area, but I think there’s been a little rollercoaster ride on his part. I feel like I’ve kind of maintained middle ground as far as learning about LIV when it was first coming about, and my belief in the Tour and that was always may dream to play the Tour.”

Rickie Fowler added that the players decided to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, so they must receive some sort of punishment, either small or big, but that is up to the Tour to decide.

“As far as decisions to go elsewhere and just welcome back, I don’t think it’s a direct road. I mean, they made decisions and there’s – there has to be something for it. Whether how small or big, that’s not up to me,” Fowler said.

Even DP World Tour imposed fines on players who switched leagues if they wished to come back. But, only time will tell if it would be Fowler’s suggestion or Rory McIlroy’s suggestion that would be accepted by the PGA Tour.