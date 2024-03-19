PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Meets With PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Says Meeting Was ‘Constructive’

Jay Monahan and the Player Directors recently met with PIF Chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan to discuss the prolonged negotiations about the mega-merger. The PGA Tour Commissioner stated in a letter to his membership that the meeting was “constructive” and would help a lot in their investor selection process for the new entity.

During last week’s Players Championship, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, two of the Players Directors, confirmed that a secret meeting with Al-Rumayyan was scheduled to happen on Monday. Finally, the meeting took place at a private residence in Florida.

All the PGA Tour Policy Board Player Directors, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, and Peter Malnati, attended the meeting.

Jay Monahan Sends A Letter To The Membership After Meeting With PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Monday Q, a popular X (formerly Twitter) golf blog, shared the letter on the platform. Monahan wrote to the membership and stated,

“As you may know, your PGA TOUR Enterprises Player Directors joined me today in a meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The conversation throughout was constructive and represents an important part of our due diligence process in selecting potential investors for PGA TOUR Enterprises. This mirrors the approach we employed earlier this year as we evaluated an investment offer from the Strategic Sports Group.”



Monahan compared the meeting with PIF Chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan to the meeting with Strategic Sports Grop. Earlier in January 2024, the Tour acquired a $3 billion investment from the American sports owners to enhance their product. However, that deal is said to be different from the Saudi company that also funds LIV Golf.

Monahan and Al-Rumayyan announced a merger deal back in June 2023 which shook the entire golfing community. The recent meeting is a new update to the biggest golf drama which has lasted for around nine months. The previous deadline to complete the framework was December 31, 2023. However, it was postponed until further notice.

As per reports, the deal between the two parties can be finalized before the Masters 2024. It will be interesting to see what this meeting between the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, the Players Directors, and PIF Chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan unfolds for the potential merger deal.